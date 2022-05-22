Virginia Tech to play Clemson, North Carolina in ACC baseball tourney

The Virginia Tech baseball team will face Clemson on Thursday night and North Carolina on Friday night in the ACC baseball tournament.

The tournament schedule was announced Sunday. ACC teams concluded the regular season Saturday, with Virginia Tech beating Duke to clinch the Coastal Division title and the top seed in the ACC tournament for the first time.

The 12-team tournament will be held at Truist Park, the home of a Triple-A team in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be pool play Tuesday through Friday, followed by single-elimination semifinals Saturday and the title game Sunday.

The Hokies (40-11, 19-9) are in Pool A with eighth-seeded North Carolina (34-19, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Clemson (35-21, 13-16).

Clemson will play North Carolina on Tuesday. The Hokies will play Clemson at 7 p.m. Thursday and will face the Tar Heels at 7 p.m. Friday.

The winner of each pool will advance to Saturday's semifinals. If there is a three-way tie atop the pool standings at 1-1, the highest seed in the pool earns the semifinal berth. So Virginia Tech would earn the semifinal berth in that scenario.

The Hokies have not played Clemson this year. The Hokies won their regular-season series at UNC last month, winning 12-1 and 7-3 before losing the finale 10-6.

Virginia (38-15, 17-13) wound up as the fifth seed and is in Pool D with fourth-seeded Notre Dame (33-13, 16-11) and ninth-seeded Florida State (32-22, 15-15).

The Cavaliers will face FSU at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Notre Dame will meet FSU on Thursday. Virginia will play Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Friday.

UVa has not played FSU or Notre Dame this year.

The winner of Pool A will meet the winner of Pool D in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. So the Hokies might wind up squaring off with the Cavaliers in the semifinals.

The Pool B winner will meet the Pool C winner in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pool B is comprised of second-seeded Louisville (38-16-1, 18-11-1), which won the Atlantic Division; seventh-seeded Georgia Tech (33-21, 15-15); and 11th-seeded Pittsburgh (27-26, 13-16).

Pool C is comprised of third-seeded Miami (39-16, 20-10), sixth-seeded Wake Forest (39-16-1, 15-14-1) and 10th-seeded N.C. State (33-20, 14-15).

An automatic bid to the NCAA tournament will be at stake in Sunday's noon final.

The pool-play games will be televised by MASN or MASN2. The ACC Network will air the semifinals, with ESPN2 televising the final.

Virginia Tech was ranked No. 3 in the D1baseball.com Top 25 last week, with Miami ranked No. 9, Louisville No. 10, UVa No. 12, Notre Dame No. 14 and FSU No. 20.

The Hokies, who entered Sunday ranked No. 4 in the NCAA's RPI ratings, are on track to not only host an NCAA regional but — should they win that regional — a super regional as well. The Hokies last made the NCAA tournament in 2013.

