Virginia Tech to play No. 3 Villanova on Saturday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has a replacement opponent for Saturday night — and it's a doozy.

Virginia Tech announced Friday morning that it will play third-ranked Villanova (2-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort. The game will air on ESPNEWS.

Tech (1-0) had been planning to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPNEWS. But Temple announced Thursday afternoon that its men’s basketball team was pausing activities and beginning a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

So event organizers and Tech began searching for a replacement opponent out of the schools already at the Mohegan Sun for the "Bubbleville" event that began Wednesday.

"Trying desperately to find a replacement. No luck yet," Tech coach Mike Young told The Roanoke Times early Thursday night in a direct message on Twitter.

Villanova beat Arizona State late Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun.

The Tech-Villanova game was then arranged at 1:45 a.m. Friday, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.