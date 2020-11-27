Virginia Tech to play No. 3 Villanova on Saturday

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team has a replacement opponent for Saturday night — and it's a doozy.
Virginia Tech announced Friday morning that it will play third-ranked Villanova (2-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort. The game will air on ESPNEWS.
Tech (1-0) had been planning to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPNEWS. But Temple announced Thursday afternoon that its men’s basketball team was pausing activities and beginning a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
So event organizers and Tech began searching for a replacement opponent out of the schools already at the Mohegan Sun for the "Bubbleville" event that began Wednesday.
"Trying desperately to find a replacement. No luck yet," Tech coach Mike Young told The Roanoke Times early Thursday night in a direct message on Twitter.
Villanova beat Arizona State late Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun.
Support Local Journalism
The Tech-Villanova game was then arranged at 1:45 a.m. Friday, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
Villanova had already played two games at the Mohegan Sun and did not have another one planned at the resort, but the Wildcats were willing to stick around because they also had a sudden hole to fill on its schedule. The Wildcats had been scheduled to host Philadelphia neighbor Temple on Dec. 3, but that game was also called off on Thursday.
Tech has not played Villanova since February 2004, back when the two schools were Big East rivals. Tech is 1-9 all-time in the series.
The Wildcats have already played one ACC team this week, having beaten Boston College at the Mohegan Sun on Wednesday.
Villanova will be playing another ACC team next month. Villanova and Virginia will square off at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 19.
The Villanova game will the first of two games that Tech will play at the Mohegan Sun. The Hokies will face South Florida at 8 p.m. Sunday in a game that will air on ESPN2.
This story will be updated later.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!