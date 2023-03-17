BLACKSBURG — Ninth-seeded South Dakota State beat eighth-seeded Southern Cal 62-57 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Friday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Jackrabbits (29-5) will play top seed Virginia Tech in the second round at 5 p.m. Sunday at Cassell. The game will air on ESPN2.

Summit League champ South Dakota State won its 22nd straight game.

The Jackrabbits beat Louisville, Kansas State, Rutgers and Mississippi State in nonleague play during the regular season.

Destiny Littleton of USC (21-10) made a 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 45 and force overtime.

Myah Selland of South Dakota State scored the first seven points of OT to give her team a 52-45 lead with 2:58 left in OT. The Jackrabbits led the rest of the way.

Selland had 29 points and nine rebounds. Paige Meyer added 16 points.

South Dakota State shot just 35.2% from the field, while USC shot only 31.3%.