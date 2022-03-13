Virginia Tech to play Texas in NCAA tournament in Milwaukee

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team reaped a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play sixth-seeded Texas in the round of 64 on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Hokies (23-12), who are in the East Region, earned an automatic NCAA bid as the ACC tournament champs.

Texas (21-11) is an at-large team out of the Big 12. Texas went 10-8 in Big 12 play before losing to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Texas is on a three-game losing streak, including a home loss to Baylor and a road loss to Kansas in its final two regular-season games.

The Virginia Tech-Texas winner will face third-seeded Purdue or 14th-seeded Yale in the round of 32 on Sunday in Milwaukee.

If Tech advances to the Sweet 16, it will head to Philadelphia to play Kentucky, St. Peter's, Murray State or San Francisco.

This is the fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the Hokies. They made the NCAAs in the final three years of the Buzz Williams coaching era (2017 through 2019). They would not have made the NCAAs had there been in a tournament in 2020, but the event was not held that year because of the corovirus pandemic.

Tech made the NCAAs last year, which was Mike Young's second season as the Hokies' coach. Seventh-seeded Florida beat the 10th-seeded Hokies 75-70 in overtime Friday in the first round in Indianapolis.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.