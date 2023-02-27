It won't exactly be a clash of the titans when the Virginia Tech men's basketball team visits Louisville on Tuesday.

Both teams are ticketed for the first round of the ACC tournament next Tuesday, when the bottom six teams in the final standings begin their longshot postseason quests.

The 12th-place Hokies are 16-13 overall and 6-12 in ACC play. Next week at the Greensboro Coliseum will be the first time they must play in the opening round of the tournament since the 2019-20 season, which was coach Mike Young's first campaign in Blacksburg.

The 13 overall losses and 12 league defeats are the most for Virginia Tech since that 2019-20 squad went 16-16 overall and 7-13 in the ACC.

How does Young, whose team was picked seventh in the ACC's preseason poll, explain how this season has turned out? Does he point to the defense? The offense? Injuries?

"In the final analysis, maybe a little bit of all [those things]," Young said Monday on the ACC men's basketball coaches' weekly video conference. "Been woefully thin in the backcourt at times. … They've all played very well, but I don't like having to play people 38 minutes a game. But there have been times that I've had no choice.

"We've been very good offensively at times. We've been very good defensively at times. But not with the consistency that you've got to have in the ACC or any league, for that matter."

Senior guard Hunter Cattoor missed four league games earlier this season with a fractured elbow; the Hokies lost all four of those games. Highly touted freshman guard Rodney Rice played in just his third college game last weekend because of two injuries that he suffered.

Hokies guard Darius Maddox has missed the past nine games for what Young said last month was a "family emergency."

Does Young expect Maddox to return this season?

"The likelihood of that happening … is probably not good," Young said Monday. "His family is doing much better, so we'll see, but the likelihood is probably not good."

Louisville (4-25, 2-16) is in the league basement. The Cardinals are coming off an 83-67 loss at Georgia Tech last weekend.

"We've done enough offensively to be in games," Louisville rookie coach Kenny Payne said. "Are we competing defensively? Against Georgia Tech I just didn't see the desperateness, the understanding that look, if we're going to win a game, we've got to do it at the defensive end. … And that was troubling."

Virginia Tech's offense was not impressive in last weekend's 81-65 loss at Duke. But Payne is fretting about how to defend the Hokies.

"They run a lot of great sets," Payne said. "The ball is moving. You have to be alert. … You better guard that 3-point line. They can post it. They are a very good basketball team."

Louisville ranks next-to-last in the league in scoring defense (75.8 ppg) and last in field-goal percentage defense (47.2%).

"The state of my defense is it's not where I want it to be," Payne said. "I want to take things away. So when I look at good offensive teams like Virginia Tech, … when that ball is able to be passed around close to that 3-point line and it's moving and it's four or five passes, they just pick you apart. So we have to be disruptive. We have to get after people. We have to mix up our defenses and be really good in both man and zone."

Payne is worried about his defense because Louisville ranks last in the league in scoring offense (64.5 ppg).

"We can't get into the offensive game with teams and talk about winning. That's not who we are," he said.

Louisville guard El Ellis does rank second in the league in scoring with an average of 18 points.

"He's just so fast," Young said. "Coach Payne does a really good job of creating opportunities for him with space to play."

The Hokies, who are 1-9 in foes' arenas this season, have lost at Louisville nine straight times.