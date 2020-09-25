Virginia Tech true freshman Keonta Jenkins plans on making most of unlikely starting role

He accompanied Jenkins on a trip with a handful of other Jacksonville-area standouts that included fellow Tech signee Tyree Saunders to Blacksburg last year when the Hokies were recruiting them.

Smithey knew from his conversations at the time with Justin Hamilton that Tech viewed Jenkins as someone who assume such a role. Jenkins 6-foot-3, 194-pound frame combined with a versatile skill set made him a priority target.

"His size really stood out in the 12th grade, he had college-football ready size already at that age,” Smithey said. “He's also got good ball skills, can cover sideline to sideline as a safety and he's a down hill, hard-hitter type of guy. They compared him a lot to Divine Deablo and Adonis Alexander.”

Jenkins picked Tech before his senior year — he had 18 scholarship offers, including ones from Vanderbilt, Indiana and Cincinnati — and didn’t look back. Smithey said Jenkins went under the radar during the recruiting process.

“He didn't necessarily have opportunities as some other kids had, but he just found ways to make it work with what he had,” Smithey said.

Smithey described Jenkins as a self-starter who spent hours training in his own backyard preparing for this moment.

“He kind of did it all on his own,” Smithey said. “A lot of guys here have three or four trainers and train every day. He just did it all on his own. He trained himself up."

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times.

