Virginia Tech tumbles out of the rankings after loss to West Virginia
Virginia Tech tumbles out of the rankings after loss to West Virginia

Virginia Tech West Virginia Football

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 William Wotring

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech dropped out of the AP poll and the coaches poll following a 27-21 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. 

The Hokies (2-1, 1-0 ACC) were still among the teams receiving votes in both polls. 

Tech got 52 points in the AP poll and were unofficially the the No. 28 team in the country. The Hokies were in a similar position in the coaches poll with 49 points, which put them unofficially at No. 29. 

They had been ranked No. 15 in both polls going into the game. 

Clemson and North Carolina are the only remaining ACC teams ranked. Clemson is No. 9 (down three spots from last week) in the AP poll and No. 7 in the coaches poll (down one spot). The Tigers beat Georgia Tech, but dropped in each poll. North Carolina is ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll. 

