Virginia Tech tunes up for Memphis with rout of Merrimack

Tech shot 50% from the field in the second half.

Eleven Hokies scored. The team had 15 assists.

The Hokies were 11 of 23 from 3-point range. Eight Hokies made at least one 3-pointer.

"We have guys that can really shoot," Young said. "We shared, and I thought we put the ball in really good places. They were darts; there was no lag time for Merrimack to recover … and get something contested."

Even walk-ons Camden Johnson and Ben Varga each drained a 3-pointer in the waning minutes.

"To see those two guys get shots down was pretty cool," Young said.

The Warriors shot just 38.8% from the field.

All five of Tech's foes this season have shot worse than 40% from the field.

"Our coaches do a great job scouting teams and getting us their plays — not only their plays but the play calls," Mutts said. "So if they say something, we know exactly what's about to happen and we're able to kind of jump to the spot and beat them there."

No team has scored more than 57 points against Tech this season.

"We're very connected [on defense]," Young said.