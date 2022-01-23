Virginia Tech-UNC men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The Tar-Heels are coming off back-to-back losses at Miami (85-57) and at Wake Forest (98-76). This is the first time UNC has suffered back-to-back losses of at least 20 points since the 2001-02 season. … UNC shot just 33.3% from the field and 21.4% from 3-point range in Saturday's loss. Wake shot 54.2 from the field. … Armando Bacot is averaging 16.9 points and 11.3 rebounds for UNC. He recorded his ninth-straight double-double Saturday but was just 4 of 12 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line. … Caleb Love is averaging 14.6 points for UNC but was just 5 of 27 from the field in the past two games combined. … R.J. Davis averages 13.4 points for UNC, while Brady Manek averages 12.9 points. Manek had 22 points in Saturday's loss before fouling out with 5:26 left. … Miami scored 30 points off UNC's 14 turnovers, while Wake scored 21 points off UNC's 11 turnovers. … UNC lacks a marquee win this season, having lost to Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky. … UNC has not lost at home this season. … UNC announced Friday that former Virginia Tech signee Anthony Harris would miss the rest of the season. The announcement said Harris would still be able to practice, raising the likelihood that he is sidelined for academic reasons. … … Tech has lost seven straight games at UNC since Seth Greenberg's Hokies won at the Dean Dome in February 2007. … This game was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed because of Tech's COVID-19 woes. … This is the third of four games in an eight-day span for the Hokies.