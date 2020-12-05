Virginia Tech uncertain about quarterback Hendon Hooker's status after early exit

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had limited information about quarterback Hendon Hooker's status following a 45-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday night.
Tech turned to third string quarterback Knox Kadum in the second half when both Hooker and Braxton Burmeister were knocked out of the game.
Burmeister was clearly shaken up when brought down for a sack by a pair of defenders, but it wasn't immediately clear what happened with Hooker after the quarterback fumbled a snap for the second time and was taken back to the locker room by trainers.
"We were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that he was cold," Fuente said. "I don't know if there's something more significant or serious or what with that. I've never seen that before or heard of that before. I don't know any more than that."
Hooker returned to the sidelines wearing a large winter coat with less than seven minutes to go.
"In the middle of the game, I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And he [the trainer] said, ‘He’s cold. We’re dealing with him.’ So I don’t know. Like, I can’t give you any more diagnosis than that," Fuente said. "That’s why I said I don’t know if it’s something serious or not serious or what. I really don’t. I just don’t know."
The fourth-year junior was initially pulled after the game's opening drive when Fuente thought Hooker needed to settle down. Tech's offensive game plan was to stay in the huddle before each snap until there was about 10 seconds left on the play clock, but Hooker was breaking the huddle early. He also fumbled a snap on the drive and was tackled for a 13-yard loss.
"He's had some issues in the past with catching the snap, which is kind of an odd thing for him," Fuente said. "He's got great hand-eye coordination and big ole strong hands and is a good basketball player, but occasionally he's had some issues with that. I don't know, I didn't feel like he was off or anything. I don't know what to tell you."
Fuente decided to ride the hot hand after Burmeister orchestrated a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive. He scrambled for a first down with the offense facing a third and four on the drive and hit Tayvion Robinson for a 48-yard gain to set up Khalil Herbert's 4-yard touchdown run.
It was the first game for Burmeister since a Week 3 loss to North Carolina. He dressed out each week, but was sidelined with multiple broken bones in this foot. Tech coach Justin Fuente said Burmeister “broke the snot” of his toes and wasn’t healthy enough to play until this week.
Fuente didn't have an update on Burmeister's status after the game.
Redshirt freshman Knox Kadum, who was bumped up to No. 3 on the depth chart after backup quarterback Quincy Patterson entered the transfer portal earlier this week, played the entire fourth quarter.
"It obviously sucks when you have two quarterbacks go down and two guys that have played a lot and want to be out there," Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell said. "Knox did a good job stepping in and I’m very proud of that kid. I mean, I don’t know if he got any reps during scouts, because he was working the scout team quarterbacks, so he stepped up and played good.”
