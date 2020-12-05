Virginia Tech uncertain about quarterback Hendon Hooker's status after early exit

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had limited information about quarterback Hendon Hooker's status following a 45-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday night.

Tech turned to third string quarterback Knox Kadum in the second half when both Hooker and Braxton Burmeister were knocked out of the game.

Burmeister was clearly shaken up when brought down for a sack by a pair of defenders, but it wasn't immediately clear what happened with Hooker after the quarterback fumbled a snap for the second time and was taken back to the locker room by trainers.

"We were going to put him back in and the trainer came to me and told me that he was cold," Fuente said. "I don't know if there's something more significant or serious or what with that. I've never seen that before or heard of that before. I don't know any more than that."

Hooker returned to the sidelines wearing a large winter coat with less than seven minutes to go.

"In the middle of the game, I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ And he [the trainer] said, ‘He’s cold. We’re dealing with him.’ So I don’t know. Like, I can’t give you any more diagnosis than that," Fuente said. "That’s why I said I don’t know if it’s something serious or not serious or what. I really don’t. I just don’t know."