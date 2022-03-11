Virginia Tech upsets No. 25 North Carolina in ACC semifinals

NEW YORK — For the first time in school history, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is heading to the title game of the ACC tournament.

The seventh-seeded Hokies knocked off third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina 72-59 in an ACC semifinal Friday night at the Barclays Center.

Tech (22-12) boosted its NCAA tournament resume with a marquee win. UNC entered Friday at No. 29 in the NCAA's NET rankings, giving Tech its second Quad 1 win of the year (the win over Notre Dame on Thursday was downgraded to a Quad 2 win Friday) and its fourth win over a team likely to make the NCAAs.

The Hokies had been 0-3 all-time in the ACC semis before Friday.

Tech will face top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke (28-5) in the final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Tech won for the 12th time in its last 14 games.

UNC (24-9) had been 2-0 against Tech this year.

The Hokies led 32-26 at halftime and started the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 41-26 lead.

The lead grew to 54-34 with 12:45 to go.

UNC went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 54-43, but Tech built the lead back up to 65-45 with 5:40 to go.

Darius Maddox had 20 points for Tech, while Keve Aluma had 18 points. Maddox was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

UNC shot 36.7 percent from the field. UNC was 3 of 26 (11.5%) from 3-point range. The Tar Heels had 11 turnovers.

