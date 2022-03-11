 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech upsets No. 25 North Carolina in ACC semifinals

NEW YORK — For the first time in school history, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team is heading to the title game of the ACC tournament.

The seventh-seeded Hokies knocked off third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina 72-59 in an ACC semifinal Friday night at the Barclays Center.

Tech (22-12) boosted its NCAA tournament resume with a marquee win. UNC entered Friday at No. 29 in the NCAA's NET rankings, giving Tech its second Quad 1 win of the year (the win over Notre Dame on Thursday was downgraded to a Quad 2 win Friday) and its fourth win over a team likely to make the NCAAs.

The Hokies had been 0-3 all-time in the ACC semis before Friday.

Tech will face top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke (28-5) in the final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Tech won for the 12th time in its last 14 games.

UNC (24-9) had been 2-0 against Tech this year.

The Hokies led 32-26 at halftime and started the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 41-26 lead.

The lead grew to 54-34 with 12:45 to go.

UNC went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 54-43, but Tech built the lead back up to 65-45 with 5:40 to go.

Darius Maddox had 20 points for Tech, while Keve Aluma had 18 points. Maddox was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

UNC shot 36.7 percent from the field. UNC was 3 of 26 (11.5%) from 3-point range. The Tar Heels had 11 turnovers.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

