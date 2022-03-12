Virginia Tech upsets North Carolina for 'big' semifinal win

NEW YORK — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team made history Friday night.

The seventh-seeded Hokies advanced to the title game of the ACC tournament for the first time, knocking off third-seeded North Carolina 72-59 in a semifinal at the Barclays Center.

"It's big, not only for me but for the team," said sophomore reserve Darius Maddox, who had a career-high 20 points and a career-best four 3-pointers. "I didn't know that was the first time in history. It's crazy. It's a blessing."

Tech (22-12) had lost its three previous ACC semifinal appearances in 2007, 2008 and 2011.

The Hokies made a conference tournament final for the first time since 1984, when they were in the Metro Conference.

Virginia Tech, which won for the 12th time in its last 14 games, will face top-seeded and seventh-ranked Duke (28-5) in the ACC final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. An automatic NCAA tournament bid will be at stake in that game, so Tech can shed its bubble status with a victory.

The Hokies entered the ACC tournament needing two or three wins to boost their at-large chances. Tech point guard Storm Murphy had said after Wednesday's second-round win over Clemson that the Hokies "were really desperate" that night.

Now that Tech has won for the third time in as many nights, what is the team vibe now? Is Tech still feeling desperate? Or has desperation been replaced by confidence?

"We're going to stick to what we've been doing the last couple games because that's what's been getting us wins," Maddox said. "So we're going to be the hungry team and we're just going to go out and fight like we did today, yesterday and the day before."

"Just because we're desperate doesn't mean we're not confident," said center Keve Aluma, who had 18 points. "Everybody in the locker room works hard and is in the gym. I think everybody's super confident. We just know we've got to win."

Tech kept its hopes of an NCAA at-large bid alive by recording another quality win. North Carolina (24-9) is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and entered Friday at No. 29 in the NCAA's NET rankings (four spots ahead of the Hokies).

The Hokies won at Miami two weekends ago for their lone Quad 1 win of the regular season (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). They picked up a second Quad 1 win by beating the Tar Heels on Friday.

Tech had briefly earned another Quad 1 win by beating Notre Dame in Thursday's quarterfinals. But Notre Dame, which entered Thursday ranked No. 50 in the NET, fell to No. 53 on Friday in the wake of its loss to Tech. That resulted in Thursday's victory being downgraded to a Quad 2 win for Tech.

Friday's win also means Tech now has four victories over teams that are likely to make the NCAAs (one against Miami, two against Notre Dame and one against UNC).

Whether that will be enough to get Tech an at-large bid Sunday night remains to be seen.

UNC had a double bye into Thursday's quarterfinals, while Tech had only a single bye and had to play Clemson on Wednesday.

But that was actually helpful for the Hokies.

"As a shooter, … you've got to get used to the rims, just the arena feeling," Maddox said. "Playing … before them actually helped us, and it showed tonight."

North Carolina had beaten Tech four straight times, including a 78-68 home win in January and a 65-57 victory on Feb. 19 in Blacksburg.

But in Round 3 on Friday, Tech led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

The Hokies got a total of 21 bench points in the first two meetings with UNC combined. But they got 30 bench points Friday; UNC's reserves scored only six points.

"That's significant," Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said of the bench disparity Friday. "[Maddox] coming off the bench, having that type of performance, … he was really good tonight. That was a huge difference-maker … as opposed to the first two times we played."

UNC was coming off a 63-43 quarterfinal win over Virginia.

"Back-to-back high-level games aren't really friendly to starters that play big minutes," Davis said. "The two teams that we played, both of them from an offensive standpoint, they have a lot of movement and they don't shoot quick shots. … It's probably the worst two teams that we can play because of their movement and how … hard you have to work on every possession."

Aluma was 6 of 14 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

"He [does] a good job of drawing fouls," said UNC post player Armando Bacot, who fouled out. "It put me in a tough position guarding him."

Although Tech started Aluma and power forward Justyn Mutts as usual, coach Mike Young often opted for a four-guard lineup during Friday's game.

"With their small lineup, there was always an opportunity where there was one of our bigs guarding their guards," Davis said. "That small lineup bothered us."

"The ball was moving," Young said. "It was maybe the key to our team in the second half, just another mover, another ball-handler, another catch-and-shoot guy."

The Tar Heels shot just 36.7% from the field and turned the ball over 11 times.

"We had an edge to us all night defensively," Young said.

"It's just very difficult against Virginia Tech's defense to consistently get great shots," Davis said.

UNC shot only 11.5% (3 of 26) from 3-point range.

"In the second half, I felt a lot of our 3s were contested and were forced," Davis said. "They were switching a lot. Their physicality bothered us."

Bacot had 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was 9 of 10 from the field.

"It was just very difficult to get the ball into him," Davis said. "They did a great job being physical with him. And as soon as [he] caught it, they double-teamed. And this was the first time that they had done this to us."

"It kind of threw off my timing on passing," Bacot said. "It definitely affected a lot of the things we were trying to get into."

UNC forward Brady Manek was just 4 of 10 from the field.

"We did a whale of a job in keeping a body on a body," Young said.

Caleb Love, who had 21 points in UNC's win at Tech, was 3 of 17 from the field Friday.

Tech led 32-26 at halftime, even though Mutts was on the bench for the final 7:53 of the first half because of foul trouble.

The Hokies started the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 41-26 cushion.

"Our defense carried us in that 9-0 run to get some separation," Young said.

The lead grew to 54-34 with 12:49 to go.

UNC went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 54-43.

But Mutts scored to extend the lead to 56-43 with 8:51 left. After UNC turned the ball over for the 10th time, Maddox sank a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw for a four-point play that extended the lead to 60-43.

The lead grew to 65-45 with 5:45 left.

Tech had been 0-4 against UNC in the ACC tournament, including losses in 2020 and last year.

Duke beat the visiting Hokies 76-65 in December.

"We'll win tomorrow if we can defend and we can rebound," Young said. "Tall order."

