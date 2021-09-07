 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech vaults into top 25 of AP Poll, coaches poll following win over UNC
Virginia Tech North Carolina football

Virginia Tech fans celebrate the start of the Virginia Tech-North Carolina college football game in Blacksburg on Friday.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll following a 17-10 win over North Carolina. 

North Carolina opened the season as the No. 10 ranked team in the country in the preseason AP Poll. The Tar Heels dropped to No. 24 after the loss (and No. 22 in the coaches poll). 

Clemson and Miami stayed in the top 25 after both teams lost their opener. Clemson dropped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 3 after a 10-3 loss to Georgia. Miami fell eight spots to No. 22 in the AP Poll after a 44-13 loss to Alabama. 

The Tigers are also ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll and Miami is ranked No. 24. 

Virginia Tech was as ranked as high as No. 19 in the AP Poll last year after a 2-0 start. The Hokies have spent at least a week in the top 25 each of the last six seasons.

The program has been ranked as high as No. 12 in the poll (twice separate times) during coach Justin Fuente's tenure, most recently after a 2-0 start in 2018 with wins over Florida State and William and Mary. 

AP Poll (Sept. 7, 2021)

1. Alabama (59)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. Southern California

15. Texas

16. UCLA 

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Mississippi

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona St.

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

Coaches Poll (Sept. 7, 2021)

1. Alabama (64) 

2. Georgia (1)

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Iowa State

11. Oregon

12. Iowa

13. Penn State

14. Southern California 

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Wisconsin

18. Utah

19. Coastal Carolina

20. Mississippi

21. Virginia Tech

22. North Carolina

23. Oklahoma State

24. Miami

25. Arizona State

