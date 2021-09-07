Virginia Tech vaults into top 25 of AP Poll, coaches poll following win over UNC

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll following a 17-10 win over North Carolina.

North Carolina opened the season as the No. 10 ranked team in the country in the preseason AP Poll. The Tar Heels dropped to No. 24 after the loss (and No. 22 in the coaches poll).

Clemson and Miami stayed in the top 25 after both teams lost their opener. Clemson dropped three spots in the AP Poll to No. 3 after a 10-3 loss to Georgia. Miami fell eight spots to No. 22 in the AP Poll after a 44-13 loss to Alabama.

The Tigers are also ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll and Miami is ranked No. 24.

Virginia Tech was as ranked as high as No. 19 in the AP Poll last year after a 2-0 start. The Hokies have spent at least a week in the top 25 each of the last six seasons.

The program has been ranked as high as No. 12 in the poll (twice separate times) during coach Justin Fuente's tenure, most recently after a 2-0 start in 2018 with wins over Florida State and William and Mary.

AP Poll (Sept. 7, 2021)

1. Alabama (59)

2. Georgia (4)

3. Ohio State