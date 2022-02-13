Virginia Tech, Virginia both on a roll entering 'rock fight'

When the Virginia Tech men's basketball team lost at Virginia on Jan. 12, the Hokies dropped to 0-4 in ACC play.

But the Hokies will not be carrying a losing ACC record into Monday's rematch.

The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) have won five straight games, climbing to .500 in league play and rising from their late-January home in the cellar into a tie for seventh place.

"We backed ourselves into a bit of a hole. … [So] every night is huge for our team," Tech coach Mike Young said Saturday night after his team's 71-59 home win over Syracuse. "I feel it. Our team feels it.

"There's got to be an edginess about any team. And I … have sensed for quite some time now a readiness, an edginess about our play on the defensive end and on the glass."

UVa (16-9, 10-5) will visit Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. in a "Big Monday" telecast on ESPN.

"It'll be an absolute rock fight," former Hokies coach Seth Greenberg, who will be the studio analyst for Monday's telecast, said in a phone interview Sunday. "It's going to be a low-possession game.

"It's going to be a very physical game. The thing that people don't understand is Virginia's defense, even though it's Pack Line, it's very physical. And Mike's defense is physical against the guys that can beat you."

Virginia has won four straight games.

"We talk about just pursuing and chasing quality, and if that results in a win, all the better," UVa coach Tony Bennett said after Saturday's win over Georgia Tech. "Now it's continuing to turn the screws on the little things, … continuing to execute and fine-tune.

"It's just been good to see a few different guys step up and having that mindset of playing to win instead of playing not to lose."

In league play, UVa ranks only 13th in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (32.9%) and 10th in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (37.3%).

"Virginia's just so mediocre defensively this year," Greenberg said. "They've been better in this little streak, but they're not who they've been defensively.

"[And] they don't shoot it great. They do everything they've always done; they just don't do it as well."

UVa is tied with Wake Forest for fifth place.

The Hokies own only one win over the teams currently among the top six in the ACC standings — a home victory over Notre Dame last month.

UVa beat Tech 54-52 on Jan. 12. Virginia scored the final six points of the game. The Hokies went the final 3:14 without a point.

But the Hokies have shot at least 50% from the field in five of their past six games.

Tech's offense has "many more options" and a "much better flow" than UVa's offense, said Greenberg.

"Who they are right now offensively is really good," Greenberg said of the Hokies. "The ball's not getting stuck. Guys are cutting hard. They're playing off each other."

The Hokies committed a season-low four turnovers in Saturday's win over Syracuse.

"Trying to make the right play every time," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 11 assists and just one turnover Saturday. "One thing we've been focusing on a lot lately is just hitting singles, not trying to hit a home run every time you get the ball. … The first game we played Pitt, I had eight turnovers. So that's still fresh in my mind, too. So just trying to take care of the ball and not do too much."

UVa scored 14 points off Tech’s 12 turnovers in last month's meeting.

"You can't turn it over. Virginia struggles to score so much, you can't give them easy baskets," Greenberg said.

This will be UVa's second straight "Big Monday" appearance on ESPN, following last Monday's upset win at Duke.

Tech needs to avoid Duke's defensive mistakes in that game, said Greenberg.

"Set your defense and keep everything in front. That's what Duke didn't do," Greenberg said. "Don't let Kihei [Clark] get in the lane. Don't let [Reece] Beekman get in the lane."

In league play, the Hokies rank 14th in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage defense (40.1%).

"They don't guard the 3," Greenberg said. "But they don't have to worry about that as much against Virginia. I think that's big."

Syracuse shot just 37.5% from the field against Tech on Saturday. It was the third time in the past five games that Tech held its foe to 40% shooting or worse from the field.

"We did a good job staying connected [on defense], following the game plan," Mutts said. "Our coaches were giving us … different defenses that we switch up at any given time. And for our team, I think we all do a really good job of being on the same page and knowing what we're doing."

In last month's clash, Tech shot 42% from the field to UVa’s 40% but attempted only three free throws.

UVa outrebounded Tech 31-29. But the Hokies have been outrebounded in only one of their past six games.

"We're just rebounding the ball better [during this stretch] — more physical box-outs and tougher on the glass," Young said.

Francisco Caffaro had 16 points and nine rebounds for UVa in the first meeting. He also helped guard Keve Aluma, who had 22 points but was just 9 of 20 from the field.

"Caffaro … was just more physical than our team," Young said.

The Cavaliers' winning streak has turned UVa into a bubble team for the NCAA tournament. While ESPN's Joe Lunardi did not have UVa among his "First Four Out" in his "Bracketology" update Sunday on Twitter, he did move UVa up into his "Next Four Out."

