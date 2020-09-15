Virginia Tech volleyball team excited for 1st Tech home sporting event since March

The Tech football team was poised to open its season Saturday against visiting Virginia, but Tech announced last weekend it was postponing that game because of positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining on the football team.

"It definitely did come as a shock," Cerchio said of the football news. "We all were pretty worried because we know that it is going around campus.

"When we did have to get our testing done, we all were a little bit worried, knowing that there were cases rising. But luckily, since they all came back negative and we all know that we're staying extra safe and doing as much as we can, that does give us more comfort.

"Since our team [roster] is a lot smaller than the football team, it gives us a lot less people who could possibly get infected."

Was the volleyball team given any advice in the wake of the football news?

"Not necessarily because of what happened to football, but we are encouraged to try and stay in little groups within our team or just stay within our team because we can't know for sure what our friends outside the team are doing," Cerchio said. "Since we've been doing such a good job so far, they're just encouraging that we keep up that behavior and keep ourselves distant from the rest of the population in Blacksburg as much as we can."