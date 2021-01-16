 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Virginia Tech-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

No. 20 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

6 p.m. at Lawrence Joel Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia Tech 10-2, 4-1 ACC; Wake Forest 3-4, 0-4

Notes: Wake is steered by first-year head coach Steve Forbes, formerly the coach at Southern Conference member East Tennessee State. Tech's Mike Young used to coach against him when Young was at SoCon member Wofford. … Wake is on a four-game skid, including road losses to Georgia Tech, Virginia and Duke and a home loss to Louisville. … Wake beat Catawba on Dec. 31 after not having played a game since Nov. 27. … Wake freshman point guard Carter Whitt made his college debut against Catawba after graduating high school early. … Daivien Williamson, who also played for Forbes at ETSU, averages 11.4 points for Wake. … Former Hokies reserve Isaiah Wilkins averages 2.6 points and 15.8 minutes off the bench for the Demon Deacons. … Keve Aluma averages 15.6 points for Tech. … Jalen Cone of the Hokies leads the ACC with an average of 3.3 3-pointers. … Tech has beaten Wake four straight times.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert