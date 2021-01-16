Virginia Tech-Wake Forest men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Wake is steered by first-year head coach Steve Forbes, formerly the coach at Southern Conference member East Tennessee State. Tech's Mike Young used to coach against him when Young was at SoCon member Wofford. … Wake is on a four-game skid, including road losses to Georgia Tech, Virginia and Duke and a home loss to Louisville. … Wake beat Catawba on Dec. 31 after not having played a game since Nov. 27. … Wake freshman point guard Carter Whitt made his college debut against Catawba after graduating high school early. … Daivien Williamson, who also played for Forbes at ETSU, averages 11.4 points for Wake. … Former Hokies reserve Isaiah Wilkins averages 2.6 points and 15.8 minutes off the bench for the Demon Deacons. … Keve Aluma averages 15.6 points for Tech. … Jalen Cone of the Hokies leads the ACC with an average of 3.3 3-pointers. … Tech has beaten Wake four straight times.