Virginia Tech wide receiver Dallan Wright out for the season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Dallan Wright suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.

Coach Brent Pry announced the injury after the team’s practice on Wednesday and told reporters the receiver had surgery earlier this week. Wright didn’t participate in the two practices the media were allowed to see portions of last week and didn’t attend fan day.

The injury comes at a receivers position that was already low on scholarship players. Wright’s injury leaves the Hokies with nine scholarship receivers, a number that includes two true freshmen (Tucker Holloway and Xayvion Bradshaw) and former running back Cole Beck, who spent last year away from football.

Wright, a 6-foot-1, 176-pounder from South Carolina, was a three-star prospect out of Saluda High School and a late addition to the 2020 signing class.

Tech isn’t expected to release a depth chart until the week of the season-opener against Old Dominion, but the receivers that have worked with the first-team offense throughout fall camp are Kaleb Smith, Da’Wain Lofton and Jadan Blue.

Wright was among those competing for a backup spot on the two-deep alongside Holloway, Jaylen Jones, Stephen Gosnell and Chrisitan Moss.

Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines was excited about Wright’s progress when he spoke to The Roanoke Times in June.

"You talk about a guy that flashes and shows all the signs of having the ability to be an ACC receiver, he's got it,” Mines said. “He's got length. He's got speed. He's got confidence.”

Mines applauded the way Wright rebounded from a minor injury during spring camp to play in the spring game and for finding a newfound level of maturity as a football player in the weeks that followed.

“He's one of the ones that's really starting to open up and kind of find his own and I'm challenging him,” Mines said. “I'm putting a lot of pressure on him to fight for those reps and starting roles and to get on the bus playing those special teams.”