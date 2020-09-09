Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute out indefinitely

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute broke some injury news for his followers on Instagram.
Payoute posted photos and videos of himself at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on Tuesday. He had a boot around his ankle early in the day and was laid up in the hospital bed later in the afternoon.
Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed the injury news in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. He expects the redshirt freshman to miss an extended period of time after suffering a leg injury in practice.
Payoute was expected to play a key role at receiver this season after the Hokies had significant attrition at the position in the offseason. Fuente hoped Payoute along with recent grad transfer additions Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge would provide depth behind Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson.
Fuente has been tight-lipped about the roster throughout the preseason, but he went out of his way to praise the progress Payoute was making before the injury happened.
“He's going to be a really strong wide receiver with great explosiveness,” Fuente said. “But there's an element of learning to play wide receiver that he really hadn't done. He played quarterback his senior year in high school. And he doesn't have it all figured out, but he's made huge strides in that direction.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was a four-star recruit coming out of Lloyd C. Bird. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he was the No. 4 in-state recruit from the 2019 class. He was a two-sport standout in high school and won a state championship in the 100-meter dash.
Fuente announced last week he expected safety Nasir Peoples would miss the season. He’s the only player with long term (non-COVID) injury concerns in addition to Payoute going into the opener against Virginia.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
