Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute out indefinitely

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaden Payoute broke some injury news for his followers on Instagram.

Payoute posted photos and videos of himself at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center on Tuesday. He had a boot around his ankle early in the day and was laid up in the hospital bed later in the afternoon.

Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed the injury news in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. He expects the redshirt freshman to miss an extended period of time after suffering a leg injury in practice.

Payoute was expected to play a key role at receiver this season after the Hokies had significant attrition at the position in the offseason. Fuente hoped Payoute along with recent grad transfer additions Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge would provide depth behind Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson.

Fuente has been tight-lipped about the roster throughout the preseason, but he went out of his way to praise the progress Payoute was making before the injury happened.