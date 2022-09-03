Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith injured in loss to Old Dominion

NORFOLK — Virginia Tech wide receiver Kaleb Smith was confident going into the 2022 season that this would be his breakout year.

He looked ready to keep his word with an early 39-yard catch that set up Virginia Tech’s lone first-half score, but he suffered what looked like a lower body injury on the play and had to sit out the second half.

“Kaleb’s our best receiver right now,” Pry said. “He got hurt on the deep ball that he caught. Got a minor injury that kept him out of the game. He tried to go and couldn’t work through it. He’s been our most consistent player. Very valuable to us.”

Smith’s final play came on a 1st and 10 with less than 30 seconds to go in the half. He ran a deep route down the middle that was overthrown by Wells and well covered. Smith pulled up short and immediately ran to the sidelines where he threw his helmet down in frustration.

The receiver has dealt with a series of injury setbacks through his career that included multiple torn labrums in the same shoulder.

Tech ended up with 193 passing yards with Nick Gallo leading the team with seven catches for 49 yards. The receivers combined for eight catches for 108 yards. Temple transfer Jadan Blue, who was sidelined for a good portion of fall camp, played a limited amount of snaps.

Da’Wain Lofton, who had three catches for 42 yards, led all Tech players with 10 targets.

“I thought we were still able to move the ball and do things,” Pry said. “It wasn’t that (Smith’s injury). We were able to run it. I thought Keshawn did terrific. I thought the offensive line blocked well. We’ve just got to be able to protect the football and we’ve got to eliminate penalties.”

The Hokies came into the game thin at wide receiver with only nine scholarship players — it was at 10 players before Dallan Wright suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp — including a pair of true freshmen and Cole Beck, who didn't play football last year.

They travelled three walk-ons on Friday night William Kakavitsas, Luke Bussell and Tink Boyd.