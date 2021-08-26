Virginia Tech will be cautious with receiver Jaden Payoute to start 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute was back in the swing of things for the last block of fall camp.

Coach Justin Fuente called it a “frustrating” setback for the receiver who was working his way back from a leg injury he suffered the previous fall. He had a follow up procedure that sidelined him for all but one spring practice.

The next two weeks of practice will be an important stretch for Payoute as the Hokies prepare for their opener against North Carolina on Sept. 3.

"It's an interesting situation,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “We are going to have to be careful with him. He's such a great kid and hard worker. He's locked in. Everybody is just rooting for him and pulling for him and wants to see him get after it and make plays.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound third-year freshman was part of Tech’s 2019 class out of L.C. Bird High School. He had a standout fall camp last season after redshirting as a true freshman — he primarily played special teams in the four games he played — before suffering the injury.