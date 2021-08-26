Virginia Tech will be cautious with receiver Jaden Payoute to start 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute was back in the swing of things for the last block of fall camp.
Coach Justin Fuente called it a “frustrating” setback for the receiver who was working his way back from a leg injury he suffered the previous fall. He had a follow up procedure that sidelined him for all but one spring practice.
The next two weeks of practice will be an important stretch for Payoute as the Hokies prepare for their opener against North Carolina on Sept. 3.
"It's an interesting situation,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “We are going to have to be careful with him. He's such a great kid and hard worker. He's locked in. Everybody is just rooting for him and pulling for him and wants to see him get after it and make plays.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound third-year freshman was part of Tech’s 2019 class out of L.C. Bird High School. He had a standout fall camp last season after redshirting as a true freshman — he primarily played special teams in the four games he played — before suffering the injury.
Cornelsen would love to throw him into the lineup without any limitations to see what he could do alongside the likes of Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, but it might take a few weeks before that’s possible.
Payoute is working at the “X” receiver position where Kaleb Smith is expected to be the team’s starter. Chrisitan Moss is also working at the spot.
“We are going to have to be careful with him and make sure we look at it in the long haul and playing the long game,” Cornelsen said. “I certainly think if he continues to progress where he is today, we will be able to get him in there a little bit."
Beyond Payoute’s hard work, Cornelsen said it’s been a team effort from the staff to get the receiver to this point.
“It takes that work from all angles,” Cornelsen said. “From the training room, the strength coaches, the GPS tracker, the position coach, you got to have a lot of different eyes paying attention and making sure he is comfortable with what we are asking him to do.”
Tech doesn’t have much experience among its backup receivers even with Payoute healthy. The competition for playing time features five true freshmen and Dallan Wright, a second-year freshman who didn’t play last year.
“There's pieces there,” Cornelsen said. “...They all have to continue to get better as the season moves along, be ready.”