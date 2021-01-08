Virginia Tech will play South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced it will play South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday.
The idea of playing a neutral site game against South Carolina came up when the programs were discussing a future home-and-home series (2034 and 2035) that was eventually finalized last year, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
South Carolina hired former Tech assistant Shane Beamer to replace Will Muschamp as its head coach in early December, but the deal to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game was finalized months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the start of a a now canceled home-and-home against Penn State.
The Hokies haven't played South Carolina since losing 28-21 at Williams-Brice Stadium in 1991.
"We're excited to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against South Carolina to open the 2025 season," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, in a statement. "We look forward to showcasing our program in a front of a national television audience in one of the nation's premier sporting venues, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. I'm confident we'll see a strong contingent of our fan base cheering on the Hokies in their inaugural game in that facility and visiting the College Football Hall of Fame that weekend. We feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to Tech fans across the country."
The game will be played Sunday, Aug. 31 or Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 and televised by either ABC or ESPN, but those details will be finalized at a future date.
It will be Virginia Tech's third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game and first since 2013.
“Our team always looks forward to the opportunity to play in ‘trophy games’ and I’m sure our team relish the chance to compete for ‘The Old Leather Helmet’ trophy against South Carolina in the 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said, in a statement. “I know our players enjoy playing in NFL venues and I’m sure our fans will also appreciate cheering on the Hokies as we square off with an SEC opponent in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
The total team payouts average $5.2 million — financial details weren't immediately available for the 2025 game — and each team receives its own ticket allotment to the game.
Tech's non-conference schedule is now set through the 2030 season and the program has nine games on its future schedules against SEC opponents including home-and-home series against Alabama, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.