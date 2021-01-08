Virginia Tech will play South Carolina in 2025 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The idea of playing a neutral site game against South Carolina came up when the programs were discussing a future home-and-home series (2034 and 2035) that was eventually finalized last year, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

South Carolina hired former Tech assistant Shane Beamer to replace Will Muschamp as its head coach in early December, but the deal to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game was finalized months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the start of a a now canceled home-and-home against Penn State.

"We're excited to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against South Carolina to open the 2025 season," Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, in a statement. "We look forward to showcasing our program in a front of a national television audience in one of the nation's premier sporting venues, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. I'm confident we'll see a strong contingent of our fan base cheering on the Hokies in their inaugural game in that facility and visiting the College Football Hall of Fame that weekend. We feel very confident about the strength of our scheduling going forward, as well as its appeal to Tech fans across the country."