Virginia Tech will start Hendon Hooker at quarterback against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans won’t have to wait until Saturday to see who gets the starting nod at quarterback.
Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Hendon Hooker as the starter for this weekend’s game against Boston College. It will be Hooker’s first start since the team’s 37-30 loss to Kentucky in last year’s Belk Bowl.
"I would say we are always evaluating it,” Fuente said, during a virtual press conference on Monday. “Hendon will start this week unless things change, I reserve the right in 2020 to adapt if we need to. That's the plan for now."
Hooker had success in the second half against North Carolina — he was 7 of 13 for 136 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing) — and helped the offense put up 31 points with 305 total yards (8.0 yards per play). The Hokies scored on six of their seven second-half possessions.
Fuente said Hooker “operated really efficiently” and his demeanor was a calming influence on the offense just as it was last year when Tech went 6-2 with him as starter.
“I was really pleased with how he played,” Fuente said.
Fuente had to throw out his initial plan for the quarterbacks — Hooker starting with Braxton Burmeister coming off the bench — when Hooker had a medical situation that sidelined him for much of September.
Burmeister ended up starting the first three games and was an integral part of Tech rushing for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games to start the season. The Oregon transfer was a little more uneven in the passing game with 348 yards (46%) with a touchdown and interception.
Hooker quickly got into a grove coming out of halftime on Saturday and helped Tech stretch the field with three completions of 25 yards or more in the second half alone (Tech had four total coming into the game).
"First practice I came back, I felt great, I was just happy to be playing football," Hooker said. "It's just something I've been doing my whole life. It's something I prepared for. If I'm out for a period of time, I work on my mechanics so much, it's just like riding a bike."
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
