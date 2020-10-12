Virginia Tech will start Hendon Hooker at quarterback against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans won’t have to wait until Saturday to see who gets the starting nod at quarterback.

Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Hendon Hooker as the starter for this weekend’s game against Boston College. It will be Hooker’s first start since the team’s 37-30 loss to Kentucky in last year’s Belk Bowl.

"I would say we are always evaluating it,” Fuente said, during a virtual press conference on Monday. “Hendon will start this week unless things change, I reserve the right in 2020 to adapt if we need to. That's the plan for now."

Hooker had success in the second half against North Carolina — he was 7 of 13 for 136 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing) — and helped the offense put up 31 points with 305 total yards (8.0 yards per play). The Hokies scored on six of their seven second-half possessions.

Fuente said Hooker “operated really efficiently” and his demeanor was a calming influence on the offense just as it was last year when Tech went 6-2 with him as starter.

“I was really pleased with how he played,” Fuente said.