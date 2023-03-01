LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since George H.W. Bush was in the White House and the Gulf War was raging, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team has won a game at Louisville.

The Hokies shined down the stretch in a 71-54 win over Louisville on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tech (17-13, 7-12 ACC) saw its 12-point second-half lead trimmed to three but then outscored Louisville 21-7 in the final nine minutes.

"Great response from the Hokies," Tech coach Mike Young said.

Virginia Tech had lost its last nine trips to Louisville. It was Tech's first road win the series since January 1991, when the teams were Metro Conference rivals and Louisville played its home games at Freedom Hall.

"I was a lowly assistant at Wofford when he won here last in '91," Young said. "It's Louisville. It's Freedom Hall. It's the Yum! Center.

"They've had great players. I saw Milt Wagner down there. Good Lord! I told him before the game and after, 'Man, I'm glad you weren't playing!’"

It was the Hokies' second straight win over Louisville (4-26, 2-17). Last year the Hokies squashed the Cardinals in Blacksburg to end a 17-game skid in the series. That was Tech's first win in the series since February 1991.

"Some milestones," said Tech power forward Justyn Mutts, who had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

This is the second straight year that the Hokies have ended a long road losing streak in a series. Tech won at Florida State last season to snap a 12-game road skid in that series. That was the Hokies’ first win at FSU since February 1990.

With Tuesday's win, the Hokies improved to 2-9 in foes' arenas this season.

"We had a good pop to us," Young said. "Good to see some things fall in a positive direction."

Tech led the entire second half, but Louisville threw a scare into the Hokies.

Louisville made back-to-back 3-pointers — their only two 3-pointers of the night — to trim the lead to 50-47 with 9:07 to go.

But the Hokies answered with a 14-0 run to build a 64-47 cushion with 4:29 to go.

Mutts credited the team's defense for the run.

"Unfortunately, our offense is affected by our defense. So the fact that we were playing well on defense had a really big impact on our offense," he said.

Mutts had eight of his 13 points in the 14-0 run, as well as two rebounds and a steal.

"There was a seven-minute stretch in the second half where he was just awesome," Young said. "Rebounded really, really well."

Mutts scored the first six points of the run, beginning with a 3-pointer that extended the lead to 53-47. It was his lone 3-pointer of the game.

"He hit a huge 3," Hokies center Grant Basile said. "That was a game-changer."

"I just tried to take what they give me," Mutts said. "[When] my shot comes open, I just try to take advantage of it when it comes."

The team's first three baskets in the 14-0 run were second-chance points that followed an offensive rebound. The final two baskets of the run came after steals.

"We guarded the … initial stuff OK and then we didn't fight to get the rebound and finish off the possession. They get it and they stick it in the basket," Louisville rookie coach Kenny Payne said.

Mutts snared seven offensive rebounds in the win.

"Justyn was a monster on the glass," Basile said.

Mutts grabbed nine of his 12 rebounds in the second half.

"Being aggressive, trying to attack more, trying to get in there when the shots go up," Mutts said.

The Hokies grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, including 13 in the second half. The Hokies scored 24 second-chance points, including 17 in the second half.

Tech outrebounded Louisville 39-38, including 24-15 in the second half. Basile had seven rebounds in the win, with Mylyjael Poteat grabbing six rebounds.

"We weren't making everything, but I thought Grant, myself, Mylyjael, we did a good job getting in there and getting rebounds," Mutts said.

After scoring his 1,500th career point in last weekend's loss at Duke, Mutts grabbed his 1,000th career rebound Tuesday.

"I'm pretty excited," he said.

Mutts — in his sixth year of college, including one year in which he had to sit out after transferring from High Point to Delaware — became only the second active Division I player with at least 1,500 points, at least 1,000 rebounds and at least 400 assists.

"It speaks on how awesome my career has been, what a beautiful blessing it's been to play along with really good players," Mutts said. "It's definitely something I don't take for granted. Super grateful to have had the opportunity."

Basile had 18 points and three 3-pointers. Hunter Cattoor had 11 points and three 3-pointers. Sean Pedulla had 10 points and five assists.

The Hokies shot just 37.5% from the field. But they made 10 3-pointers to Louisville's two. They also were 13 of 17 from the free-throw line, while Louisville was 4 of 9.

Tech had 16 assists and only five turnovers.

"Great stuff," Young said.

Louisville turned the ball over 12 times, had no fast-break points and shot only 42.1% from the field. Louisville shot just 2 of 14 from 3-point territory, including 0 of 8 in the first half.

"We guarded really, really well," Young said. "Our team defense was very, very good."

"Our offense was stagnant," Payne said. "We held the ball too much. … They were more physical than us. We didn't set great screens, probably because they were bumping us."

Cattoor did a good job guarding El Ellis, who had 14 points but who was just 6 of 15 from the field.

"Cattoor was awesome, just kept him in front and made it really hard," Young said.

Mike James also had 14 points for Louisville but was just 6 of 16 from the field.

Louisville remains in last place in the ACC.

"I'm preaching [to the players] … some of the same things [fans are] frustrated over — a lack of energy, a lack of confidence, a lack of fight," Payne said. "It's not acceptable. I ask these players every day, 'Do you understand what it means to be in that jersey?’

"We're going to get this program fixed. … The right type of people will be in this program."