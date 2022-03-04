Virginia Tech wins in ACC quarterfinals despite Kitley injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second straight day, a Virginia Tech starter was hurt in the ACC women's basketball tournament.

This time, it was the best player in the conference.

But the Hokies still won.

Even though star center Elizabeth Kitley suffered a shoulder injury at the end of the first quarter, the fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Hokies rallied for a stunning 87-80 overtime win over fourth-seeded and 16th-ranked North Carolina in an ACC quarterfinal Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (23-8), who trailed by eight points in the third quarter, advanced to the ACC semifinals for the first time.

"I've never been prouder of a group of kids," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "In the face of adversity, they never wavered. … They all stepped up.

"It's probably one of the more gratifying win in my career, just because of the way they fought back."

Kitley, the ACC player of the year, hurt her right shoulder while diving for a loose ball in the waning seconds of the first quarter.

"Once we saw Liz go down, I think it kind of hurt us all emotionally," said Tech point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 22 points, four 3-pointers and six assists. "But … we came this far, we might as well win it — that's what Coach said."

After being tended to on the bench, Kitley tried to play again. She checked back in the game with 7:21 left in the second quarter but exited with 6:18 to go in that quarter and headed to the locker room. She watched the second half and OT from the bench.

"It was painful to her for her to lift [her arm]," Brooks said. "With hopes of a NCAA run and with some time and some rest, we didn't want to further injure anything right now, so we want to make sure we get it checked out."

Tech guard Cayla King suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's second-round win over Clemson. She watched Friday's win from the bench, while in a walking boot.

Kayana Traylor started in King's place Friday and scored 19 points. Backup post player D'asia Gregg played well after Kitley got hurt, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds. Fellow reserve Emily Lytle scored the basket in OT that gave Tech the lead for good.

"Coming into the game, we already knew we all had to step up because we weren't going to have Cayla," Traylor said. "When Liz went down, it just emphasized that even more. So I think it goes to show our chemistry and our trust with each other and just wanting to really play for each other."

The Hokies will play top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State (27-3), which swept Tech in the regular-season series, in a semifinal at noon Saturday.

It seems a safe bet that Kitley won't play Saturday.

"We're going to be cautious with Liz," Brooks said. "I can't listen to her because she'll want to play. We feel like we've positioned ourselves to make a nice, strong run beyond the ACC tournament, so we're going to do what's best for her.

"We'll find a way [Saturday regardless]. … If this had happened to us last year, it might have been gloom and doom, but … we're deep enough to sustain [the two injuries]."

But the Tech rotation is down to six healthy players. The semifinal will be Tech's third game in three days.

How much do the Hokies have left in the tank?

"I've got plenty," Amoore said.

The Hokies had gone 0-5 in the ACC quarterfinals before finally winning in that round Friday.

"It's a great win for our program," Brooks said.

Aisha Sheppard had 22 points and four 3-pointers for Tech.

The Hokies trailed 37-31 at halftime.

"We had to get to halftime so we could make some adjustments [for playing without Kitley]," Brooks said. "From that point on, man, they all believed.

"We kind of went to a different philosophy with spreading the floor a little bit more."

The Tar Heels (23-6) led 41-33 with 6:00 left in the third quarter, but Tech went on a 17-4 run to grab a 50-45 lead with 31 seconds left in the third. Gregg had seven points in the run, while Traylor had five points.

Sheppard buried a 3-pointer to cut UNC's lead to 64-63 with 1:48 to go in the fourth. After Carlie Littlefield scored for UNC, Sheppard was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to tie the game at 66 with 36.6 seconds to go in the fourth.

"Sheppard was unbelievable," Brooks said.

After UNC's Deja Kelly (18 points) missed a jumper, teammate Alyssa Ustby (18 points) grabbed the rebound. But Amoore got her hands on the ball, and Tech was awarded possession on the held ball. Tech called timeout with 6.8 seconds left in regulation.

Brooks said he drew up a play and told Amoore she was "going to go get a blank-blank bucket."

Amoore drove to the basket and scored, was fouled on the play and made the free throw to give Tech a 69-66 lead with 2.3 seconds left in regulation.

"That lane was just wide-open and I just saw it and I took it," Amoore said.

But Eva Hodgson drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime.

Ustby sank a 3-pointer to give UNC a 74-73 lead with 2:51 left in OT, but Tech answered with a 10-0 run.

Gregg made a free throw to tie the game at 74. After Gregg missed her second free throw, Lytle got the offensive rebound and scored to give Tech a 76-74 lead with 2:30 left.

The rest of the points in the run came on free throws.

"We've got to figure out what the rules are in our game, that if a kid falls, it can't always be a foul," UNC coach Courtney Banghart said.

