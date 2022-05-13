Virginia Tech women add Boston College star Taylor Soule

Taylor Soule has played against the Virginia Tech women's basketball team for the past four seasons.

Now she will be playing for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech announced the signing of the former Boston College star forward on Friday. Soule will be joining Tech as a graduate transfer for her extra season of eligibility, which the NCAA gave all Division I 2020-21 winter sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She made the All-ACC second team as a sophomore, junior and senior, as voted upon by a panel of ACC coaches, media members and sports information directors. She made the coaches' 10-woman All-ACC first team as a junior.

Soule has scored 1,522 career points and has grabbed 671 career rebounds.

The 6-foot-11 Soule averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 32.2 minutes as a senior for BC (21-12, 10-8) this year, helping the Eagles reach the round of 16 in the WNIT. She shot 51.3% from the field.

The New Hampshire native had a 23-point outing against Miami and a 17-point outing against Louisville this year. She had double-doubles against Notre Dame and North Carolina State.

Soule will no doubt fill the vacancy in the Tech starting lineup that was created when forward/guard Azana Baines entered the transfer portal in March.

She is the second likely starter that Hokies coach Kenny Brooks has plucked from the transfer portal in recent weeks. Former third-team All-American Ashley Owusu is transferring from Maryland and will no doubt start at off-guard as the successor to current WNBA rookie Aisha Sheppard.

Soule becomes the second Boston College player to decide to transfer to Virginia Tech in as many months. Former BC backup center Clara Ford announced last month that she would be joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer. Ford and Soule were among a number of BC players who entered the portal this year, including All-ACC guard Cameron Swartz, who is joining Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer.

Virginia Tech, which is coming off its second straight NCAA tournament appearance, should have a prolific attack next season. With the additions of Soule and Owusu (14.3 ppg), Tech boasts five players who averaged double figures in points for their college teams this year, including returning Hokies Elizabeth Kitley (18.1 ppg), Georgia Amoore (11.2 ppg) and Kayana Traylor (10.4 ppg).

In the wake of Owusu's decision to join the Hokies, Tech was ranked No. 14 in ESPN.com's "Way Too Early" Preseason Top 25 on May 3.

Soule was a four-year starter for BC. She averaged 7.9 points as a freshman.

She averaged 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds as a sophomore, helping BC go 20-12 overall and 11-7 in ACC play. She won the ACC most improved player of the year award.

She shot 54% from the field as a sophomore. She had 29 points and 12 rebounds against North Carolina. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in one game against Notre Dame and had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the other meeting.

Soule averaged 15.7 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior. She had 23 points and 12 rebounds in one game against Syracuse and had 20 points in another meeting. She had a 21-point outing against Notre Dame. She had 27 points and 12 rebounds against Pittsburgh.

