Virginia Tech women add Maryland standout Ashley Owusu

Ashley Owusu, who was named the top college off-guard in the country a year ago, is joining the Virginia Tech women's basketball team as a transfer.

Owusu, who shined at Maryland the past three seasons, tweeted Sunday that she has committed to Virginia Tech. She had posted a photo of herself in a Tech uniform on her Instagram account Saturday night, writing "wassup Hokie nation."

The Woodbridge native earned national acclaim as a sophomore in the 2020-21 season, when she was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. She won the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award that year as the top off-guard in the country.

She averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds that season, earning All-Big Ten first-team honors. Her highlights that year included a 34-point outing against Penn State and a 33-point game against Ohio State. She was named the co-most valuable player of the Big Ten tournament. She helped the Terrapins sweep the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.

The 6-foot Owusu averaged 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds as a junior this year, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors. She again helped Maryland reach the Sweet 16, scoring 24 points in a first-round win over Delaware and 20 points in a second-round win over Florida Gulf Coast. Her regular-season highlights included a 24-point outing against Baylor and a 30-point game against Stanford. She missed four games with an ankle injury.

Owusu announced on Twitter on April 5 that she was entering the transfer portal.

"Unfortunately, events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere," she wrote at the time.

Owusu was one of two Maryland stars to enter the portal after the season, along with Angel Reese.

Reese and Owusu were ranked by ESPN last week as the top two undecided transfers in the country, with Reese ranked first and Owusu second.

Owusu joins a team that has a vacancy at off-guard. Virginia Tech needs to replace WNBA draft pick Aisha Sheppard, who broke the Tech career scoring record and the ACC record for career 3-pointers.

Unlike Sheppard, Owusu is not a 3-point shooter. She attempted only 32 3-pointers this year, making 13 of them.

Owusu has two seasons of eligibility left, including her extra year of eligibility.

She was named the Big Ten freshman of the year in 2020. She averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in the 2019-20 season, earning All-Big Ten second-team honors. She was named the MVP of the Big Ten tournament. She helped Maryland tie for the Big Ten regular-season title and win the tournament crown.

Owusu played for Paul VI Catholic High School in Northern Virginia, earning McDonald's All-America honors as a senior. She also was named the Gatorade state player of the year as a senior, when she helped her team win a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Division I state title. She averaged 22 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists that year. She was ranked the No. 7 high school senior in the country by ESPN.

Virginia Tech will be returning three starters — third-team All-American center Elizabeth Kitley, point guard Georgia Amoore and off-guard Cayla King — from a team that went 23-10 overall and tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league mark this year. The Hokies, who were ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, reaped a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament but lost to Florida Gulf Coast in the first round.

In addition to Sheppard, Tech must replace starting forward/guard Azana Baines, who entered the transfer portal.

Owusu becomes the second transfer to join Tech this spring; Boston College backup center Clara Ford announced last month she would be joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer.

Tech still has four scholarships available to pass out to other spring recruits.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.