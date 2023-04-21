The Virginia Tech women's basketball program has plucked another Big Ten standout out of the transfer portal.

The program announced the signing of Michigan State guard/forward Matilda Ekh on its Twitter account Friday.

The 6-foot Ekh earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore this year. She started 28 games and averaged 11.8 points and 27.5 minutes.

The guard/forward sank a team-high 69 3-pointers this year. She ranked fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 2.4 3-pointers per game. She ranked sixth in the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage (38.5%).

The Sweden native becomes the second player who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last month to sign with the Hokies as a transfer. Forward Alanna Micheaux, who averaged 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a Minnesota sophomore forward this year, signed with Virginia Tech earlier this week.

EKh had 21 points and five 3-pointers against both Penn State and Northwestern this year. She had 20 points and five 3-pointers against Maryland. She scored 18 points against Indiana. She had 15 points and three 3-pointers against Nebraska. She had 13 points, five assists and three 3-pointers against Iowa. She had 12 points and three 3-pointers against Michigan. She had 15 points and tied a school record by going 10 of 10 from the free-throw line against Minnesota. She had 14 points and three steals against Oregon. She had 14 points and eight rebounds against Georgia Tech.

The Spartans went 16-14 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten this year. Suzy Merchant stepped down as coach last month and was replaced by Robyn Fralick, formerly the coach at Bowling Green.

Ekh also earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in the 2021-22 season. She also made the Big Ten all-freshman team that season.

She started 29 games that season, when she averaged 11.8 points and 34 minutes. She sank 69 3-pointers — the second-best total by a freshman in Michigan State history — and shot 39.4% from 3-point range. She had 27 points against Ohio State and tallied 25 points against Wisconsin. She sank six 3-pointers against both Illinois and Northwestern.

Ekh, a 21-year-old who has played for the Swedish national team, has two years of eligibility left.

Virginia Tech has now signed three players out of the transfer portal this week, including Wake Forest forward Olivia Summiel. Summiel, who will be a graduate transfer, averaged 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds this year.

Three of the six players who played for the Hokies in their Final Four loss to LSU are now out of eligibility and needed to be replaced — guard Kayana Traylor, who was chosen in the second round of the WNBA draft; forward Taylor Soule, who was chosen in the third round of the WNBA draft; and forward D'asia Gregg, who was the Hokies' top reserve.