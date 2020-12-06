Virginia Tech women beat Gardner-Webb in nonleague finale

BLACKSBURG — On to the ACC.
The Virginia Tech women's basketball team wrapped up its abbreviated nonconference schedule with a 73-39 rout of Gardner-Webb on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies will carry a 5-0 record into Thursday's ACC opener against visiting Pittsburgh.
"We can be one of the top teams in the ACC," Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We just have to try to be as consistent as we possibly can. If we can do that, … we can play with anybody in our league."
Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 17 rebounds Sunday, when she set a Cassell women's record with 17 defensive rebounds. Power forward Asiah Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds
"What we've lacked in the past is the ability to match up with the [ACC] people inside," Brooks said. "Now we have true post players inside that really go up and battle and bang."
Tech had 11 nonleague games last year before playing its ACC opener in late December. But teams got a later start this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We really have to be better going into ACC play because we don't have any other nonconference tune-ups," said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 15 points and five 3-pointers.
"I can't stress enough how excited I am, just with all the weapons that we have. And we'll get better defensively as the year goes on."
Tech has yet to face a foe from a major conference. In addition to Gardner-Webb (0-4), the Hokies have beaten Richmond, Liberty, George Washington and Appalachian State.
After facing Pitt, Tech will play Notre Dame and Virginia this month. Tech will play 20 ACC games this season, up from 18 last year.
"I'm excited, but I know it's going to be a big shift from what we've seen the past two weeks," said freshman point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 15 points. "We're really going to have to be better.
"We're not going to have those comfortable 10-, 20-point leads."
But Brooks feels his team is built more for ACC basketball than for the shorter, mid-major foes it has been playing.
"It's kind of hard when we play five opponents and no one is built like teams we're going to see in the ACC," Brooks said. "Liz is running around, essentially chasing guards around. … Now it's going to be bigger players, players that play more like we do, and I'm looking forward to that."
Sunday's win was the first game this year in which Tech scored fewer than 80 points. The Hokies turned the ball over 24 times.
"Some of our turnovers were … lack of focus," Brooks said.
The Hokies led 37-23 at halftime. Kitley had 13 points and 11 rebounds in the first half.
But Brooks wasn't thrilled with his team's focus in that half.
"We didn't have the energy, the effort or the attitude that we needed," Brooks said.
After hearing from Brooks at halftime, Tech opened the third quarter on a 14-0 run to build a 51-23 cushion. Tech shot 69.2% from the field in the third quarter and led 64-27 entering the fourth.
Kitley said the game was a "wake-up call" for the Hokies.
"We kind of maybe came into this one thinking, 'Oh, it's going to be easy, we can just roll over them,’" Kitley said. "But we can't take any game like that, especially now that we're going into the ACC.
"We did not play like how we know we can."
Northside graduate Alexis Hueston had two points for Gardner-Webb.
