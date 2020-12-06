Virginia Tech women beat Gardner-Webb in nonleague finale

"I can't stress enough how excited I am, just with all the weapons that we have. And we'll get better defensively as the year goes on."

Tech has yet to face a foe from a major conference. In addition to Gardner-Webb (0-4), the Hokies have beaten Richmond, Liberty, George Washington and Appalachian State.

After facing Pitt, Tech will play Notre Dame and Virginia this month. Tech will play 20 ACC games this season, up from 18 last year.

"I'm excited, but I know it's going to be a big shift from what we've seen the past two weeks," said freshman point guard Georgia Amoore, who had 15 points. "We're really going to have to be better.

"We're not going to have those comfortable 10-, 20-point leads."

But Brooks feels his team is built more for ACC basketball than for the shorter, mid-major foes it has been playing.

"It's kind of hard when we play five opponents and no one is built like teams we're going to see in the ACC," Brooks said. "Liz is running around, essentially chasing guards around. … Now it's going to be bigger players, players that play more like we do, and I'm looking forward to that."