Virginia Tech women beat Marquette in NCAAs

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team fended off Marquette 70-63 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Sunday in San Marcos, Texas.

The seventh-seeded Hokies (15-9), who are in the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years, will face second-seeded Baylor or 15th-seeded Jackson State in Tuesday's second round.

Elizabeth Kitley had for 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Tech. She was 11 of 19 from the field.

Azana Baines added 15 points and seven rebounds. Georgia Amoore had 13 points and five assists.

Tech won even though All-ACC guard Aisha Sheppard was just 2 of 7 from the field.

Tech led 64-49 with 2:03 left. But Marquette went on a 14-2 run that included the team's first four 3-pointers of the game to cut the lead to 66-63 with 39.4 seconds left.

Kitley missed a shot, but Cayla King got the offensive rebound, was fouled and made two free throws to extend the lead to 68-63 with 7.7 seconds left.

No. 10 seed Marquette (19-7) trailed for the final three quarters.