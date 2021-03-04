Virginia Tech women beat Miami in ACC tournament

“We knew we had to win. … It’s a one-game elimination. We couldn’t just sit and pout,” said D’asia Gregg, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Tech.

Brooks said Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the second half of last weekend’s regular-season finale. She did not practice this week for precautionary reasons.

She reinjured the ankle in Thursday’s win.

“I would assume that she either got hit or tweaked it,” Brooks said.

After doing some dribbling in front of the Tech bench before the start of the second half, Sheppard spent the second half on the bench.

“She tried to give it a go. We just didn’t want to risk it,” said Brooks, whose team led 43-28 at halftime. “With a sizable lead at halftime, we just made the decision to not play her.

“If this was a championship game, she probably could’ve given it a go. … We’ll see how she feels [Friday].”

Georgia Amoore had 16 points and five assists for the Hokies.