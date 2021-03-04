Virginia Tech women beat Miami in ACC tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The best player on the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team left Thursday’s ACC tournament game in the second quarter and watched the second half from the bench.
But the Hokies still won.
It could be much harder for the Hokies to win again Friday, however, if Aisha Sheppard’s ankle injury remains a problem.
The seventh-seeded Hokies fended off 10th-seeded Miami 72-64 in the second round at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tech (14-8), which led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.
“Tremendous win for our program,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “Had a little bit of adversity. Didn’t hang our head.
“These are the kind of games that will allow you to grow as a basketball team.”
The Hokies will face second-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State (17-2), the tournament’s defending champ, in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sheppard, an All-ACC guard who was the league’s second-leading scorer in the regular season (19.4 ppg), left Thursday’s game with an ankle injury with 5:56 left in the second quarter. The Hokies led 33-19 at the time, with Sheppard having scored seven points. Sheppard headed to the locker room.
“We knew we had to win. … It’s a one-game elimination. We couldn’t just sit and pout,” said D’asia Gregg, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Tech.
Brooks said Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the second half of last weekend’s regular-season finale. She did not practice this week for precautionary reasons.
She reinjured the ankle in Thursday’s win.
“I would assume that she either got hit or tweaked it,” Brooks said.
After doing some dribbling in front of the Tech bench before the start of the second half, Sheppard spent the second half on the bench.
“She tried to give it a go. We just didn’t want to risk it,” said Brooks, whose team led 43-28 at halftime. “With a sizable lead at halftime, we just made the decision to not play her.
“If this was a championship game, she probably could’ve given it a go. … We’ll see how she feels [Friday].”
Georgia Amoore had 16 points and five assists for the Hokies.
“I was playing for [Sheppard],” Amoore said. “She wanted to be out there. You could see it on the sideline, the way she was cheering and the way she was in the huddle. All of us kind of knew that she would have killed to be out there.”
Will Tech need Sheppard to beat State?
“She’s our best player,” Brooks said. “But I’m not going to discredit the kids who are going to be out there.”
Tech and State split their regular-season meetings. All-ACC center Elissa Cunane of State missed both games because of COVID-19.
State rallied from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Hokies 89-87 on Jan. 24.
Tech upset then-No. 2 State 83-71 in overtime four days later, recording the biggest win the program’s history and handing State its first loss of the season. Sheppard had 28 points in that win.
Cunane returned to action in State’s next game.
Tech, which beat Miami 75-55 in the regular season, dominated the Hurricanes (11-11) for much of Thursday’s game.
The Hokies led 24-12 after the first quarter. They shot 55.6% from the field in that quarter.
The Hurricanes scored the final six points of the third quarter to cut Tech’s lead to 59-47 entering the fourth.
Miami cut the lead to 59-52 with 5:40 left, but Tech answered with eight straight points.
Elizabeth Kitley had 16 points for Tech, while Cayla King added 15.