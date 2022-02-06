Virginia Tech women bounce back with win over BC

BLACKSBURG — After a disappointing loss at Notre Dame, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team bounced back with a win Sunday.

Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points and 15 rebounds to help the Hokies beat Boston College 85-62 at Cassell Coliseum.

The fifth-place Hokies improved to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in ACC play — the most ACC wins they have ever recorded through 11 league games.

Tech was coming off a 68-55 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame last Thursday.

"This game, we had more clarity and we worked more together," point guard Georgia Amoore said. "Notre Dame, we were a bit out of our minds, to be honest."

The Hokies had more clarity with what?

"They way we run our offense, our defense, our scout," Amoore said. "We weren't getting as lost on both ends."

"We were a lot more focused," Kitley said. "We played way more as a team today."

How were the Hokies "out of our minds" at Notre Dame?

"We just let their pressure affect us, and we weren't really getting open," Amoore said. "Today we were composed, getting open."

Tech coach Kenny Brooks had one-on-one talks with Kitley, Amoore, Aisha Sheppard and Azana Baines after the Notre Dame loss.

"I had a lot of conversations, … stating what we needed … the rest of the way in order for us to be successful," Brooks said. "They all responded today."

After suffering a groin injury in a Jan. 27 win at Virginia, Kitley shot just 3 of 10 from the field at Notre Dame.

"I didn't really get a lot of reps in practice before Notre Dame, honestly, so I felt … not very athletic and out of my groove," Kitley said. "But today I felt a lot better. … I feel really good."

Kitley was 8 of 13 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line Sunday.

"Liz was fantastic," Brooks said.

After shooting just 38.4% from the line in nonleague play this season, Kitley entered Sunday shooting 89.4% from the line in ACC play.

"Coach Brooks … changed my routine [before league play began], because it's completely mental," Kitley said. "[The routine] now is just one dribble, and then I shoot it like a jump shot. Because my other routine, I had a lot more time to think about. And now I just don't have time to think about it."

The Hokies were 31 of 33 from the free-throw line Sunday — the most free throws they have ever made in an ACC game. They drew the most fouls (29) they ever have in an ACC game.

"They are a physical basketball team," Brooks said of the Eagles. "There's been a few games where we've allowed the [other] team to control the narrative and we played back on our heels. And tonight, we were playing more downhill and being more aggressive.

"If you're going to continue to foul [the Hokies], you either have to stop fouling or you're going to allow a school to … set a record.

"We continued to be aggressive and take advantage of it, and they continued to foul. So we got to the free-throw line."

The Eagles (15-8, 6-6) were just 13 of 19 from the free-throw line.

BC, which never led, shot only 36.1% from the field.

Brooks was not happy with the play of Amoore and Sheppard at Notre Dame, but he was satisfied Sunday.

At Notre Dame, Brooks played Amoore only 23 minutes and Sheppard only 21 minutes.

"On that particular night, they weren't giving us the best chance to win," Brooks said. "For Georgia, I was a little upset with … the way she was running the team. …I decided to let her watch the game … to see what she needs to do.

"We had a long, emotional conversation [afterwards]."

Amoore, who had five points and two assists at Notre Dame, had 14 points and four assists in 36 minutes Sunday.

"Georgia was phenomenal," Brooks said.

Sheppard, who had two points at Notre Dame, scored 12 points in 34 minutes Sunday.

"She didn't shoot the ball particularly well [Sunday], but I saw some things that reminded me of her of old," Brooks said.

Sheppard entered Sunday averaging just 12.3 points, down from 17.7 points per game last season. She entered Sunday having scored in single digits in three of the previous four games.

"Me and Shep, we had a talk [after the Notre Dame game]. I just wanted her to get back to herself," Brooks said. "Symbolically, we threw a piece of paper in the trash and said, 'You know what? That's the season … to date. We're going to start a new season.’

"She was back just from a mental standpoint [Sunday]. "

Baines had nine points and seven rebounds for the Hokies, who outrebounded BC 40-30.

This was the first of four straight home games for Tech, with all of them coming in an eight-day span. Tech will host Clemson on Tuesday, followed by visits from No. 12 Georgia Tech on Thursday and No. 24 North Carolina on Sunday.

"It's a great opportunity," Kitley said.

There was a pregame moment of silence in the wake of the shootings Friday night in downtown Blacksburg.

