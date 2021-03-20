Virginia Tech women don't want short stay in NCAAs

The Virginia Tech women's basketball program finally received the invitation it had coveted for years.
So the Hokies don't want to leave the party too early.
The seventh-seeded Hokies will make their first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years when they face 10th-seeded Marquette at noon Sunday at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas.
"I'm very, very excited," senior guard Aisha Sheppard said. "The opportunity is amazing and I'm glad that we're able to do that, but it's no longer just, 'We're happy to be in the tournament.’ We want to make some noise.
"We just want to show people what we're capable of. … I feel like we found our groove."
Tech coach Kenny Brooks was confident his team would land an at-large bid, so he addressed the players Monday before that night's selection show about not simply being content to make the field.
"I said, 'Now, once our name is called, celebrate, have fun with it, but we're not happy just to be in the tournament,’" Brooks said. "We want to take a step forward. We want to win basketball games. So now our focus has been on winning the basketball game.
"They're a very competitive group. … They're all about winning, and that's what's really driven us."
Tech (14-9) boasts not one but two All-ACC first-team picks in Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley.
"When you have two of the best players in the ACC, you'll give yourself a chance to play against anyone," Brooks said.
Marquette coach Megan Duffy is worried about stopping the 6-foot-5 Kiltey, a sophomore who averages 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds.
"She's got a little Dirk Nowitzki in her," Duffy said. "Some of the shots she takes, no matter if you're in her face or you're doubling, she makes them. She just shoots it right over you. She has a little bit of Elena Delle Donne in her, too, with her post game.
"You're not going to stop Kitley, but make it as difficult as we can on her inside.
"The size of Kitley will be different for us, but I'm also really confident with the way we execute and our balance in our team that we can hopefully give them some problems, too."
The Golden Eagles are 19-6 overall and finished second in the Big East standings with a 14-4 league mark. They fell 73-39 to Connecticut in the Big East final.
"The identity of our team is just our toughness, our relentlessness — minus our last game against UConn," Duffy said. "Our rebounding and toughness, we … beat a lot of quality teams because of that. And that's going to be, I think, a very big key in the game against Kitley's size."
This is Marquette's fourth straight NCAA appearance, although its first under Duffy. The former Miami of Ohio coach was hired by Marquette in 2019 to replace Carolyn Kieger, who left to take the Penn State job.
"We share the basketball at an extremely high clip," Duffy said. "We have a great inside-outside attack. We're confident that it's not going to be one player that has to score 20 or 25 for us to win."
"We can score in so many different ways," forward Lauren Van Kleunen said. "But we definitely depend on defense a lot to win us games."
All-Big East first-team guard Selena Lott averages 14.6 points and has recorded 51 steals. The senior was named the Big East co-defensive player of the year.
Duffy said it will be Lott's job to guard Sheppard (18.3 points), who made a school-record 85 3-pointers this year.
Van Kleunen, a fifth-year senior, averages 13.0 points for Marquette. The 6-2 Van Kleunen made the All-Big East second team.
"She reminds me so much of like a Tim Duncan," Duffy said. "Fundamentally sound, got the left hook, the right hook. She's got great versatility."
Sophomore forward Camryn Taylor also made the All-Big East second team. The 6-2 Taylor averages 11.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Marquette point guard Jordan King (9.0 ppg) will try to contain Tech freshman point guard Georgia Amoore (11.5 ppg).
Tech has never played Marquette before.
"It's nerve-wracking because you're playing against people you haven't seen all year long," Brooks said.
The Hokies have not played since losing in the ACC quarterfinals on March 6.
"Hopefully the rest will serve us well, especially since we're not very deep," Brooks said.
Tech last played in the NCAAs in 2006.
"I've been here for a very long time and this has always been one of our goals, and the fact that we're finally here means a lot to me and means a lot to the team," Sheppard said. "It's definitely going to be a dream come true."
But Brooks is not worried about how Tech will do on the game's biggest stage, especially considering only guests of the teams will be in attendance.
"Our kids have played on the biggest stages. They've played in the best arenas. They've played against the best teams in the country," Brooks said. "I don't think on either side there's going to be [jitters over] the big moment, especially with … not having as many fans. I think the kids will be excited, maybe a little bit of nerves just to get it going, but I think once the game settles in, both teams will be ready."