Virginia Tech women earn school-record 5th straight ACC win

Sunday marked the first game either Tech or Syracuse had played since Feb. 11.

Tech's game last weekend was postponed because of Boston College's COVID-19 issues, while a Thursday game with Duke was canceled in December. Syracuse's last two games had been postponed by foes' COVID-19 issues.

"It sucks not being able to play games, … but I think we actually had a really good time to rest and … go back to the basics," Amoore said

The Hokies did not look rusty. They went on a 16-2 run to build an 18-6 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

"Coming off of a … stretch where we had no games, you really didn't know how your kids were going to respond," Brooks said. "At halftime I heard the girls say … they were tired of practicing. So they really relished the fact that we had a game."

Virginia Tech again got big games from Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley (18 points). But a few members of their supporting cast also did well.

Amoore had 14 points and five assists, while sophomore guard Cayla King added 14 points and three 3-pointers.

After five straight games scoring in single digits, Amoore scored at least 13 points for the third straight game.