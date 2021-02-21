Virginia Tech women earn school-record 5th straight ACC win

BLACKSBURG — A nine-day layoff did not cool off the Virginia Tech women's basketball team,
The Hokies beat Syracuse 76-68 at Cassell Coliseum on Sunday, breaking a school record with their fifth straight ACC win.
"We've figured each other out," said Tech senior guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 23 points, five 3-pointers and five assists. "We are peaking at the right time.
"We've really hit our groove and we understand … each other's tendencies.
"Due to COVID, we can't bond and all that stuff like we normally can, so it's really been a long time coming to really understand each other."
The old program mark of four straight ACC wins was set last season, when a 21-9 Tech team was unable to advance to the NCAA tournament because the event was canceled.
The new winning streak, however, has put Tech (12-7, 7-7) in great position to make the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years.
"We can taste it," Sheppard said of an NCAA bid. "This was a really big win."
Hokies coach Kenny Brooks, whose team has two regular-season games left, said it is very gratifying for Tech to be in contention for an NCAA bid.
"We wanted to hear our name called last year desperately. That's been the mission all year long this year," he said.
Tech's winning streak began with a Jan. 28 victory over North Carolina State, which was then unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Sunday's win over Syracuse (11-6, 8-6) gave Tech another resume boost. ESPN's Charlie Creme had Syracuse as a No. 8 seed and Tech as a No. 9 seed in his latest "bracketology" last Tuesday.
The streak also includes a Jan. 31 win over North Carolina, which Creme had as a No. 11 seed last week.
The winning streak followed a slide in which Tech lost seven of eight games.
"We have confidence in ourselves now," freshman point guard Georgia Amoore said. "We went through a slump and things weren't working out and it's been a slow build, but … we're really locked in and we're playing well on both ends of the floor.
"In the previous times that we lost, … we let them go on runs and we really just kind of dropped our heads and gave up. We're not giving up now."
Brooks likes the chemistry the Hokies have developed during the streak.
"They are so locked in and so together," he said. "We've inserted kids in different roles; they've accepted those roles.
"We're proving that we can be one of the better teams not only in the ACC but I think in the country."
Sunday marked the first game either Tech or Syracuse had played since Feb. 11.
Tech's game last weekend was postponed because of Boston College's COVID-19 issues, while a Thursday game with Duke was canceled in December. Syracuse's last two games had been postponed by foes' COVID-19 issues.
"It sucks not being able to play games, … but I think we actually had a really good time to rest and … go back to the basics," Amoore said
The Hokies did not look rusty. They went on a 16-2 run to build an 18-6 lead with 3:05 left in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.
"Coming off of a … stretch where we had no games, you really didn't know how your kids were going to respond," Brooks said. "At halftime I heard the girls say … they were tired of practicing. So they really relished the fact that we had a game."
Virginia Tech again got big games from Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley (18 points). But a few members of their supporting cast also did well.
Amoore had 14 points and five assists, while sophomore guard Cayla King added 14 points and three 3-pointers.
After five straight games scoring in single digits, Amoore scored at least 13 points for the third straight game.
"Taking the right shots and knowing when it's open and when to drive, I think that just comes with growing up," Amoore said. "The game's definitely slowed down."