The Virginia Tech women's basketball team fell one win short of a meeting with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA championship game last season, but those Final Four squads will be squaring off in the first week of the upcoming season.

The two schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday that the Hokies will meet the Hawkeyes on Nov. 9 in the inaugural Ally Tipoff at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It's a great opportunity, not only for us but for women's basketball," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said in a phone interview. "What we've built and where we are, you want to capitalize on that for your program. But … you also have a responsibility to help continue to grow the … women's game. And when you can have two very familiar names coming off a Final Four with some very marquee players, I think a lot of eyeballs are going to be on this game.

"You don't want to play that great of an opponent early, but just the magnitude of the game, the matchups, the venue, the proximity to our campus, everything just made sense and we're excited about it.

"I owed it to our players to put them on that stage and I owed it to our program and I owed it to our fans."

The game, which will air on an ESPN channel yet to be announced, is sure to generate national buzz.

The Hokies advanced to the Final Four last season for the first time in their history before falling to LSU in the national semifinals.

Iowa beat South Carolina in the Final Four last season before falling to LSU in the title game.

Clark, who is Iowa's star point guard, has become one of the faces of women's basketball. She averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds last season. She won the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Wade Trophy as the national player of the year and also was named the Associated Press national player of the year.

Virginia Tech has a stellar point guard of its own — Georgia Amoore. So that matchup will get plenty of attention. Amoore rose in prominence during Tech's postseason run, earning most valuable player honors at the ACC tournament and at Tech's NCAA regional in Seattle.

Amoore is one of Tech's three returning starters, along with two-time ACC player of the year and 2023 second-team All-American Elizabeth Kitley and guard Cayla King.

Brooks said the returning players are excited to play Iowa.

Iowa was ranked third and Virginia Tech ninth in ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" last month.

The Hokies will open the season on Nov. 6, which is a Monday, against visiting High Point. They will unveil their ACC championship and Final Four banners that night. They will face Iowa three days later.

Danny Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, approached Brooks at last month's ACC spring meetings in Florida about the game. Morrison had already booked Iowa and was looking for an opponent.

Brooks took a few days to mull over whether he wanted to play Iowa so early in the season.

"We would love to have a little bit more time to prepare, but I think it's going to be two semi-veteran basketball teams," Brooks said. "We return the core, as well as they do, so I think it's great for women's basketball, … especially that early in the season. It'll get some nice coverage.

"You'll see a pretty basketball game and I think one that people will really enjoy."

Morrison said in an interview that the duel will be one of the most compelling women's basketball games of the regular season.

"We just thought, 'Wouldn't be great to have Iowa and Caitlin Clark and their excellent team come to Charlotte and play one of the great teams in our area?’" said Morrison, the former president of the Carolina Panthers, a former Wofford athletic director and an ex-Southern Conference commissioner. "For the two coaches to agree to play this competitive, high-profile matchup early in the season speaks a lot for their commitment to women's basketball.

"We had several schools that we were talking with in the area but we landed on Virginia Tech and it's worked out beautifully with two Final Four teams."

Tech must replace starters Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule. Brooks added Minnesota's Alanna Micheaux, Wake Forest's Olivia Summiel and Michigan State's Matilda Ekh from the transfer portal.

But Tech will be playing a few exhibition games in Greece in August, so the team will have time to jell even before preseason practice starts.

The Hawkeyes won 31 games last season. Clark, who made 140 3-pointers last season, is one of three starters set to return from that team. Iowa also returns Big Ten sixth player of the year Hannah Stuelke.

The Hokies last met Iowa in 2011.

Tech also played in a marquee nonleague game last season. The Hokies won at Tennessee in the nationally televised Jimmy V Women's Classic.

"[That win] kind of gave us credibility," Brooks said. "This is an opportunity for us again. I think [Iowa will] be ranked top five in the country when the [preseason] polls come out."

Tickets for the game are not yet on sale. But Tech fans will have two reasons to head to Charlotte that week.

The day after the Tech women meet Iowa, the Tech men will be playing South Carolina as part of a previously reported Spectrum Center doubleheader.

The Iowa game won't be the only marquee event on the Tech women's nonleague schedule. It was announced in April that Tech will play in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 24-25. That eight-team field also includes LSU, UConn, UCLA and Virginia, among others.

Brooks said Wednesday that the Cayman Islands Classic will not have a tournament format; Tech will play two opponents that have already been determined. Brooks declined to reveal Tech's two foes.

The nonconference schedule will also include a game in the inaugural ACC-Southeastern Conference Challenge, which replaces the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Brooks does not yet know Tech's SEC foe but assumes it will either be LSU or South Carolina.