Virginia Tech women fall to N.C. State in ACC quarterfinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Round Three went to North Carolina State.
The second-seeded and third-ranked Wolfpack beat seventh-seeded Virginia Tech 68-55 in the quarterfinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
State (18-2), the defending tournament champ, led the entire second half.
Tech (14-9) and State had split their two meetings in the regular season.
"Disappointed with the outcome," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "A little bit of a tough draw when you get the No. 3-ranked team in the country as a 2 seed in your league.
"When you give them three chances to look at you, they do a tremendous job of taking you out of what you want to do."
State beat the Hokies 89-87 on Jan. 24. Tech upset then-No. 2 State 83-71 in overtime four days later.
All-ACC guard Aisha Sheppard, who left Thursday's second-round win over Miami in the second quarter, started for Tech on Friday. She played 38 minutes but scored a season-low six points, about 13 points below her average. She was 2 of 15 from the field, including 0 of 6 from 3-point range.
Sheppard, who had scored 28 points in the victory over State, suffered a sprained ankle in last weekend's regular-season finale and re-injured the ankle in Thursday's win.
"Sheppard, obviously, was hobbled," Brooks said. "Valiant effort. … But she just wasn't herself.
"She couldn't get into a rhythm. She couldn't get into her shot. She didn't have the elusiveness."
Friday's game featured two of the five women who were named finalists for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award earlier in the day — Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and State's Elissa Cunane.
Cunane, who missed both of the teams' January meetings because of COVID-19, had 27 points and nine rebounds Friday. The 6-foot-5 junior was 10 of 15 from the field.
Kitley had 20 points and nine rebounds. The 6-5 sophomore was 7 of 13 from the field.
"She played a lot of the game trying not to foul," Brooks said. "She knew she had to stay in the game."
Kitley and Cunane both played for high schools in the Greensboro area.
"We're pretty familiar with each other, so it's like being home again," Kitley said. "We both like playing against each other because I think it makes us both better."
Point guard Georgia Amoore was the only other Hokie to score in double figures. She had 12 points, four assists and four turnovers.
"Plays we normally run for Sheppard, we were … inserting Georgia into those areas," Brooks said. "And I think that put a little bit too much pressure on Georgia to try to make a play and she had a couple costly turnovers."
State, which had a double bye in the tournament, held Tech to its second-lowest points total of the season.
"For us to win the game [Thursday] … took a lot out of us," Brooks said. "We just weren't able to hit shots."
The Hokies shot just 35.1% from the field and 23.8% (5 of 21) from 3-point range.
"They can put a lot of pressure on the ball and we didn't handle it," Kitley said.
Most years, an ACC tournament loss meant the end to Tech's season. But not this year. Tech is a safe bet to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.
"That's exactly what we told the kids," Brooks said. "They were disappointed. They had some tears. And I just told them, 'It's a different feeling.’"
"We're going to let this loss sting for maybe an hour or whatever and then we're just going to move on," Kitley said. "We're looking forward to playing our next game."
The NCAA field will not be announced until March 15.
"They have classes next week. We're going to have to be very diligent to make sure that these kids are staying safe," Brooks said. "We're actually going to try to create our own bubble a little."
The score was tied at 16 after the first quarter, but State outscored Tech 17-7 in the second quarter to build a 33-23 halftime lead.
Tech was just 1 of 15 from the field in the second quarter, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
"The 1-for-15 shooting, I don't think I've ever seen anything like that," Brooks said.
Tech cut the lead to 43-39 with 2:31 left in the third, but State scored four straight points.
The Hokies cut the lead to 49-43 in the fourth, but State answered with seven straight points.