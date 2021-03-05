Virginia Tech women fall to N.C. State in ACC quarterfinal

State, which had a double bye in the tournament, held Tech to its second-lowest points total of the season.

"For us to win the game [Thursday] … took a lot out of us," Brooks said. "We just weren't able to hit shots."

The Hokies shot just 35.1% from the field and 23.8% (5 of 21) from 3-point range.

"They can put a lot of pressure on the ball and we didn't handle it," Kitley said.

Most years, an ACC tournament loss meant the end to Tech's season. But not this year. Tech is a safe bet to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

"That's exactly what we told the kids," Brooks said. "They were disappointed. They had some tears. And I just told them, 'It's a different feeling.’"

"We're going to let this loss sting for maybe an hour or whatever and then we're just going to move on," Kitley said. "We're looking forward to playing our next game."

The NCAA field will not be announced until March 15.

"They have classes next week. We're going to have to be very diligent to make sure that these kids are staying safe," Brooks said. "We're actually going to try to create our own bubble a little."