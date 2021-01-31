Virginia Tech women finally get 2nd straight ACC win

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has finally won back-to-back ACC games.
The Hokies followed up Thursday's overtime win over No. 2 North Carolina State by fending off North Carolina 73-69 on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.
"That was the first thing we said in the locker room," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said with a grin about the back-to-back ACC wins. "It's encouraging because now we've started on a roll and we don't intend on slowing down. We just want to keep this same energy going into the rest of our schedule.
"We've been really focusing in practice. We've had a lot of good practices leading up to these [two] games. Just bring the energy in practice. … Bringing it there will translate into games."
The Hokies (9-7, 4-7 ACC) have won back-to back games for the first time since they opened the season with six straight wins. The final win in that streak was a Dec. 10 victory over Pittsburgh in Tech's ACC opener.
The Hokies were down to nine available players for the second straight game. Three players have left the team and are planning to transfer, while Asiah Jones missed her fourth straight game for personal reasons.
"We've had some situations where we had a couple kids who have left, and these kids have rallied around each other," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "They're very close-knit now and kids' roles are very defined. They look comfortable.
"We've had a good basketball team all year long. You look at our scores and we're in every game. Just haven't been able to finish. We really stepped up [Sunday].
"Everyone's executing and they're doing a much better job."
The Tar Heels (8-7, 3-7) scored four straight points to cut the lead to 71-67, but Tech freshman Georgia Amoore sank two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to seal the win.
Tech improved to 1-6 this season in games decided by six points or fewer.
Prior to last weekend's 83-71 OT win over State, the Hokies had lost seven of their previous eight games. Six of those losses had been by six points or fewer.
"I was having flashbacks when … we were up by three points," said Kitley, who had 27 points and eight rebounds. "I was like, 'Oh, Jesus.’ But we got it in regulation."
Aisha Sheppard had 16 points and five 3-pointers for the Hokies, who beat UNC for the second time this month.
The Hokies won despite shooting 39% from the field and getting outrebounded 42-30. But they sank 12 3-pointers and went 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.
Down 52-49 after three quarters, the Hokies opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to grab a 57-52 lead with eight minutes to go. They led the rest of the way.
Cayla King and Sheppard each had a 3-pointer in the run, which also included two Kitley free throws.
UNC later cut the lead to 61-59, but Kitley made two free throws for a 63-59 lead with 3:15 to go.
After UNC center Janelle Bailey (14 points, nine rebounds) fouled out, Kitley took advantage. She scored to extend the lead to 65-59 with 2:47 left.
UNC's Malu Tshitenge scored, but Kitley again took advantage of Bailey's absence. Kitley scored for a 67-61 lead with 2:11 remaining.
"[Bailey is] a senior, so she has a lot of experience and she's really strong," Kitley said. "So when she was out, I was definitely wanting the ball."
Sheppard fouled out with 1:55 left, but Tech managed to keep the lead without her.
Deja Kelly made two free throws for the visitors, but D'asia Gregg made two free throws for a 69-63 lead with 40.3 seconds left.
UNC's Petra Holesinka (21 points) scored, but Amoore made two free throws to extend the lead to 71-65 with 24.1 seconds left.
After Holesinka made two free throws, Tech turned the ball over on the inbounds pass.
Holesinka scored with 3.5 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-69, setting the stage for Amoore's free throws.