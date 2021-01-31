Virginia Tech women finally get 2nd straight ACC win

"We've had a good basketball team all year long. You look at our scores and we're in every game. Just haven't been able to finish. We really stepped up [Sunday].

"Everyone's executing and they're doing a much better job."

The Tar Heels (8-7, 3-7) scored four straight points to cut the lead to 71-67, but Tech freshman Georgia Amoore sank two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to seal the win.

Tech improved to 1-6 this season in games decided by six points or fewer.

Prior to last weekend's 83-71 OT win over State, the Hokies had lost seven of their previous eight games. Six of those losses had been by six points or fewer.

"I was having flashbacks when … we were up by three points," said Kitley, who had 27 points and eight rebounds. "I was like, 'Oh, Jesus.’ But we got it in regulation."

Aisha Sheppard had 16 points and five 3-pointers for the Hokies, who beat UNC for the second time this month.

The Hokies won despite shooting 39% from the field and getting outrebounded 42-30. But they sank 12 3-pointers and went 15 of 18 from the free-throw line.