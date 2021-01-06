Virginia Tech women gird for No. 2 Louisville on short notice

Does Walz, who has twice led the Cardinals to the NCAA title game, feel like he has another NCAA title contender this year?

"I can't even tell you that right now because of the lack of games," Walz said.

The N.C. State game was not the first time another team's COVID-19 issues have altered the plans of the Hokies (6-2, 1-2).

The Hokies' Dec. 20 home game with UVa was postponed because of UVa's issues, so the ACC announced Dec. 21 that the Hokies would host Florida State on Dec. 31.

Last weekend's game at Duke was scrapped after Duke announced Dec. 25 it was canceling the rest of its season. The ACC planned to have Tech play Syracuse last weekend instead, but that game was never announced because Syracuse has been on a pause since Dec. 27.

"You really have no rhyme or reason or flow for what you're trying to do," Brooks said. "I don't know how they're going to select 64 teams to play in the NCAA tournament when there's nothing common about schedules, there's nothing common about the number of games that are going to be played.

"We can't cry over the spilled milk that it's going to be a competitive imbalance."