Virginia Tech women gird for No. 2 Louisville on short notice

Kenny Brooks is trying to cram for a tough test.
The Virginia Tech women's basketball coach learned Tuesday morning that instead of hosting No. 3 North Carolina State on Thursday night, his Hokies would be hosting No. 2 Louisville instead.
"So I had to push our [Tuesday] practice back from 12 till about 5; we started watching Louisville [film]," Brooks said Wednesday in a phone interview. "It's just craziness.
"We had already put in stuff for N.C. State. We had already talked about game planning for N.C. State. And then essentially we have 1 1/2 days to prep for the No. 2 team in the country.
"I thought I left those [cramming] days behind me in college, when I procrastinated for my test, and now it feels like I'm right back there."
The ACC announced Tuesday that the State-Virginia Tech game was postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the State program and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining.
Cardinals coach Jeff Walz, whose team had not been scheduled to visit Tech until Jan. 28, also learned Tuesday morning that his team would be filling the Thursday hole on Tech's schedule.
"It's not like anybody's got a real advantage over anybody else," Walz said. "You've got to change on the fly. That's something we've all gotten used to."
Louisville (8-0, 1-0) had COVID-19 issues of its own last month. Two days after the Cardinals squashed Duke, Louisville announced Dec. 11 it was pausing activities. Louisville postponed three games.
Walz said several people in his program tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of a week. His team did not return to practice until Dec. 28 and did not play another game until Jan. 1.
"It did take us awhile to get back … into some chemistry, some timing, execution," Walz said. "We still have a long way to go with that. But the one thing I do like is we are getting better."
Louisville games have also been postponed because of foes' COVID-19 issues.
The Cardinals' game last weekend at Virginia was postponed because of UVa's woes, so Louisville hosted Northern Kentucky on Friday and Bellarmine on Saturday. After Tuesday's game with North Carolina was postponed because of UNC's issues, Louisville brought in Tennessee-Martin and won 96-61 on Tuesday afternoon.
Louisville was supposed to play Pittsburgh on Thursday, but Pitt announced Dec. 31 it was postponing that game and others because Pitt has COVID-19 issues.
"We are a good, good basketball team, but we've got a lot of room to grow," Walz said. "We've got to try to get into some sort of a resemblance of a rhythm in terms of trying to play every Thursday-Sunday."
Does Walz, who has twice led the Cardinals to the NCAA title game, feel like he has another NCAA title contender this year?
"I can't even tell you that right now because of the lack of games," Walz said.
The N.C. State game was not the first time another team's COVID-19 issues have altered the plans of the Hokies (6-2, 1-2).
The Hokies' Dec. 20 home game with UVa was postponed because of UVa's issues, so the ACC announced Dec. 21 that the Hokies would host Florida State on Dec. 31.
Last weekend's game at Duke was scrapped after Duke announced Dec. 25 it was canceling the rest of its season. The ACC planned to have Tech play Syracuse last weekend instead, but that game was never announced because Syracuse has been on a pause since Dec. 27.
"You really have no rhyme or reason or flow for what you're trying to do," Brooks said. "I don't know how they're going to select 64 teams to play in the NCAA tournament when there's nothing common about schedules, there's nothing common about the number of games that are going to be played.
"We can't cry over the spilled milk that it's going to be a competitive imbalance."
The Hokies, who have been idle since their Dec. 31 loss to FSU, have lost to Louisville seven straight times.
Louisville topped the ACC's preseason poll in November after winning the ACC regular-season title last year.
Cardinals senior guard Dana Evans, who was named both the 2019-20 ACC player of the year and an All-American, is averaging 20.6 points and 4.5 assists this year.
"Evans is a tremendous player," Brooks said. "She can shoot the 3, she can shoot the mid-range and she can get all the way to the basket."
Evans is also a defensive standout.
"She's really been active, creating a lot of turnovers," Walz said. "She's really been doing a nice job of getting in passing lanes and making teams start an offense from a little bit further out."