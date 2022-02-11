Virginia Tech women knock off No. 11 Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team picked up another marquee win Thursday night.

Georgia Amoore had 21 points, five 3-pointers and six assists to help the Hokies knock off No. 11 Georgia Tech 73-63 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (18-6, 10-3 ACC) scored the first five points of the game and led the rest of the way. They led by as many as 22 points, although the lead shrunk to five points in the fourth quarter.

"We just had the right mid-set coming into this game, that we can play with anyone. And I think that we proved that in the end," said center Elizabeth Kitley, who scored 18 points. "We played a pretty complete game.

"We obviously had some mishaps towards the end, but I think we just showed how solid of a team we are."

A jublilant Aisha Sheppard jumped into Kitley's arms at game's end. The Hokies doused coach Kenny Brooks with water in the locker room.

It was Virginia Tech's third win over a ranked foe this season, including two victories over then-ranked Duke.

"We just have so many people that can step up," Kitley said. "Going back to our wins over Duke and this game, we've had a lot of different people make … important plays. We don't just rely on a couple. To win really tough games, that's what you need."

Sheppard scored 12 points, while Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor tallied 14 points off the bench.

The Hokies tied the school record for the most wins over ranked foes in one season. Bonnie Henrickson's Hokies defeated three ranked foes in the 2003-04 season, while Beth Dunkenberger's Hokies beat three ranked teams in the 2004-05 campaign.

"It's the best team that I've had since I've been here," Brooks said. "We have people who understand their role … and they fill it very well.

"Now when we walk out on the court, we can match up with anybody as far as talent goes. Where we used to get beat so bad was … we didn't have a whole lot coming off our bench. And now we've got Kayana.

"And then, they believe."

Georgia Tech (18-6, 9-4) was the highest-ranked team the Hokies have upset this season.

"We didn't feel like it was an upset," Brooks said. "We just know what type of team we are."

But of course it was an upset. Georgia Tech is ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while the Hokies are unranked.

"That's a popularity poll," Brooks said. "We're not considering it an upset."

The Hokies, who lost at nationally ranked Notre Dame last week, had just one point Monday in the "others receiving votes" section of the AP Top 25 poll.

"We felt like we haven't gotten the recognition as a team, … but it's kind of fueled us," Brooks said.

The 10 ACC wins are the most Virginia Tech has ever had through 13 league games. All 10 ACC wins have been by double digits.

The Hokies began Thursday in a three-way tie for third place with Georgia Tech and Notre Dame, but now there is only a two-way tie for third between the Hokies and Notre Dame.

Virginia Tech, which has five regular-season games left, is hoping to finish among the top four teams in the standings so they can earn a double bye in the ACC tournament.

"In order for us to win an ACC championship, we have to position ourselves the best way we can," Brooks said. "The best way to do that is to get the double bye.

"So that's why this game was really big."

The Hokies led 22-11 after the first quarter. They shot 57.1% from the field in that quarter to the Yellow Jackets' 35.7%.

"We were super focused on defense. And I think we came out with a lot of confidence," Kitley said. "We didn't come into this with any sort of fear or doubt in our team. I think that definitely showed from the start."

Kitley had 10 points in the first quarter, when she was 5 of 10 from the field. She had gone just 0 of 2 from the field in the entire game Tuesday, when she was double-teamed by Clemson.

"After the first quarter, I looked at the thing and I was like, 'Wow, I've already taken five times more shots than I did the game before,’" Kitley said with a laugh.

Amoore was 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the game. Her highlight shot came in the third quarter, when her crossover dribble caused the defender to stagger backwards, freeing Amoore up for a step-back 3-pointer.

"Being confident [led to those 3-pointers]," Amoore said. "When you hit 3s like those, that's just crucial and it's a dagger in Georgia Tech's defense. So the more we hit those, the more they soften up."

Down by 22 points early in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets whittled the lead to 55-49 with 7:10 remaining in the fourth. But Amoore answered with a 3-pointer.

Trailing 63-51, the Yellow Jackets trimmed the deficit to 64-59 with 3:27 left. But Amoore answered with another 3-pointer.

Nerea Hermosa then scored to cut the lead to 67-61, but Cayla King answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 70-61 with 1:10 left.

"King, she hit that bigger dagger at the end," Amoore said. "That's good for Cayla, confidence-wise."

The Hokies were the first team to score more than 64 points against Georgia Tech this season. Virginia Tech shot 52.9% from the field to the visitors' 42.6%.

Kitley had only five rebounds, but the Hokies still outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 30-29.

The Hokies were playing for the third time in five days; they won all three games.

