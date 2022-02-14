Virginia Tech women ranked No. 23 in AP poll

For the first time since November, the Virginia Tech women's basketball team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Hokies jumped back into the AP Top 25 poll at No. 23 on Monday.

Virginia Tech (19-6, 11-3 ACC) has won consecutive games against ranked foes for the first time in school history. They knocked off then No.-11 Georgia Tech 73-63 on Thursday and bumped off then-No. 23 North Carolina 66-61 on Sunday.

The Hokies have won four straight games since losing at nationally ranked Notre Dame 68-55 on Feb. 3. All four wins came in an eight-day span.

"I can't be more proud of the week that we had," coach Kenny Brooks said after Sunday's win. "Not only because of the results that we got but because of the way they handled their business.

"We were actually going on fumes [Sunday] because four games in eight days, … it's very tough.

"This week was really big for us. We've had some games that we looked really good but then we kind of go backwards. This week, we put together four really good games."

The Hokies are in third place in the ACC standings. They have tied the 2019-20 team for the most ACC wins in a season in Tech history.

Virginia Tech has beaten a school-record four ranked foes this season.

"They're not just a special team; they're a special group," Brooks said. "Anything you're supposed to be doing off the court, they do it to the utmost. They've got a 3.6 GPA. I've got a couple future doctors in there. I've got one that's going to be a biomedical engineer, and I don't even know that the heck that is.

"They're smart. They're fun. They're funny. They're happy kids. And they're fun to be around. They love each other, so they'll go out there and they will fight for each other."

Elizabeth Kitley is averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks this season. Aisha Sheppard, who broke the ACC career record for 3-pointers Sunday, averages 12.8 points. Georgia Amoore averages 11.3 points and 4.2 assists.

"Liz Kitley is the best player in the league and I think Georgia Amoore is the best point guard in the league," Brooks said.

Amoore was named the ACC co-player of the week on Monday. She had 14 points, three 3-pointers and four assists in a rout of Clemson last Tuesday. She had 21 points, five 3-pointers and six assists in the win over Georgia Tech. She had 17 points, five 3-pointers and three assists in the win over UNC.

"Amoore had a horrible start [to the season] because she was trying to facilitate so much," Brooks said. "Now she's gotten back to 'OK, this is what I need to do,'... and they're playing off of her."

Virginia Tech is one of five ACC teams in this week's poll. Louisville (22-2) remains No. 3, while North Carolina State (23-3) moved up one spot to No. 4. Georgia Tech (19-6) fell five spots to No. 16. UNC (19-5) dropped one spot to No. 24.

Last year, Tech received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years. Tech is a safe bet for another bid this year.

"We don't get the McDonald's All-Americans. But we consider the ones that we have ... Five Guys All-Americans," Brooks cracked.

"At Five Guys, they make your hamburger in front of you. … We've got to make our kids. Liz Kitley was not Liz Kitley until she got here. Georgia Amoore was not Georgia Amoore until she got here. Aisha Sheppard was not Aisha Sheppard until she got here.

"We don't have the luxury of going out and getting those McDonald's All-Americans. … But those special ones, we'll be able to elevate you."

Brooks is in his sixth season at Tech.

"You have to build it," he said. "For a place like Virginia Tech to get the kids that you're going to get, … it takes a little bit of time to develop them. And that's what we've done. We've developed them.

"Sheppard needed time to get to this point. Liz Kitley needed time to get to this point. Georgia Amoore needed a little bit of time. And that's what's going on with us right now. We're able to start reaping some of those benefits because now they are ready."

In league play, the Hokies rank second in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense (36.4%).

"If there was a one-on-one contest, none of our kids are winning. They're not. They can't stop anybody one-on-one," Brooks said. "But collectively, as a group, we're really good. We funnel you to areas, we play you certain ways, we make you take a tough shot."

The Hokies were ranked No. 24 in the AP preseason poll in October. After a 3-0 start to the season, they were No. 25 in the first regular-season poll. After winning two more games, they moved back up to No. 24 in the second regular-season poll on Nov. 23. But they dropped out of the Nov. 30 poll after losing to Missouri State.

Tech has four regular-season games left — a Thursday visit to Syracuse, a Sunday visit to Louisville, a Feb. 24 home game against Miami and a Feb. 27 home game with N.C. State.

State, which beat the Hokies 51-45 last month, is in first place in the ACC with a 14-1 league mark. Louisville, which has beaten Tech eight straight times, is in second place with a 13-1 league record.

Stanford remained No. 1 in the AP poll Monday, with Stanford second.

