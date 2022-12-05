Virginia Tech women rise to program-best No. 7 in poll

This year's edition of the Virginia Tech women's basketball team accomplished something Monday that none of its predecessors ever had.

The Hokies (8-0) rose two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll — the highest ranking in the program's history.

The previous high had been No. 9, which was first attained by the 1998-99 Tech squad and which was matched by the Hokies last week.

"It's validation of a lot of hard work and sacrifices that we made along the way," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Monday in a phone interview. "To get your team to this point where you're being recognized for your accomplishments, it's a really good feeling.

"We gave out a little clap in the locker room [Monday] and then it was on to business. … With that ranking comes responsibility. The kids were excited, but now they're ready to move on to the next task."

The Hokies, who won 59-56 at Tennessee on Sunday, joined some elite programs in the top seven.

South Carolina (8-0) remains No. 1, with Stanford (10-1) still at No. 2. The Hokies are just one spot behind No. 6 UConn (6-1).

"We've gotten ourselves in that conversation and we're very proud of that," Brooks said.

The news is not all good for Tech, though.

Brooks learned Monday that starting guard Ashley Owusu will undergo surgery Tuesday for a broken pinkie on her shooting hand.

She suffered the injury in the first quarter of the team's 85-54 rout of Nebraska last Thursday. Brooks had said Friday that Owusu would be sidelined indefinitely, but he did not disclose the nature of the hand injury until Monday. Owusu, a former Maryland star, missed the win at Tennessee.

"It was a freak [injury], just hit her hand square on the ball," Brooks said Monday. "There is a possibility that she'll be able to come back at some point in the year.

"It's very disappointing, more so for her. She was just starting to get her groove, and she loves it here. … But she's been in tremendous spirits."

Owusu is averaging 10.4 points. She is one of six Hokies averaging in double figures.

Fortunately for Tech, Brooks can plug Kayana Traylor into Owusu's spot in the starting lineup. The fifth-year senior guard ranks second on the Hokies with an average of 13.3 points. She started in place of Owusu at Tennessee and scored a team-high 18 points.

"K.T. can step right into that role and it's nothing new to her," Brooks said. "She stepped up yesterday and was terrific."

But the absence of Owusu does mean Brooks has to develop greater depth.

With Owusu sidelined, only six Hokies played more than one minute Sunday. Traylor and point guard Georgia Amoore each played 35 minutes Sunday, while center Elizabeth Kitley played all 40 minutes and forward Taylor Soule played 37 minutes.

"We need to develop some other people," Brooks said. "We had a practice today where our high-minute kids went and lifted and the low-minute kids got to scrimmage against our practice team.

"We're not going to go and try to play six kids, essentially, for the foreseeable future. We need to get one or two of those other kids to really step up.

"I think [reserve guard] Taylor Geiman is going to be able contribute for us. She just came off an illness. … Charlise Dunn is a freshman [guard], just has to learn how to fit in and do the things we need her to do. And then [backup center] Clara Ford is somebody that we're going to have to rely on. She's been in and out of practice because of soreness.

"I'm going to have to trust them and they're going to have to step up and make some plays."

The Hokies, who lead the nation in scoring defense (47.4 ppg), will open ACC play Wednesday at Boston College. BC is the alma mater of Soule and Ford. Both joined Tech as graduate transfers.

"It'll be an emotional game," Brooks said. "We just have to be mature and handle it."

Being No. 7 in the poll does not mean Tech will have smooth sailing in ACC play this season. Tech is one of four ACC teams in the top 10, along with No. 5 Notre Dame (7-1) and two squads that are tied for No. 8 — North Carolina State (7-1) and UNC (6-1).

"That's crazy," Brooks said.

Another ACC team, Louisville (5-4), dropped out of the poll Monday for the first time in six years.