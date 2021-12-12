Virginia Tech women roll past Radford

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team finished strong to wrap up its nonconference schedule, rolling past Radford 89-40, putting together runs of 21-0 and 10-0 in the second half while snapping a two-game losing streak.
In the eyes of Hokies coach Kenny Brooks, it was at least a start to healing some of the woes that his team had suffered in its home loss a week ago to Tennessee and on Tuesday at Liberty.
"For us, it was good to get off of the schneid, see the ball go into the basket and have some success," Brooks said. "... I thought [the two losses] hurt the kids' confidence some coming into this game. We had two bad practices on Thursday and Friday. Saturday was a little bit better.
"We haven't shot the ball well the past three or four games, and that's pretty much what we're based off of."
While Brooks is not ready to declare the Hokies all set for ACC competition, there were signs that Virginia Tech (8-3) took steps in the right direction.
After shooting just 28% from the field in a 59-40 loss at Liberty, the Hokies improved to 52.9% on Sunday. Four players finished in double figures, including Elizabeth Kitley, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds, joining Azana Baines (14 points and 12 rebounds) in double-double territory.
Kayana Traylor and Aisha Sheppard added 15 points apiece for the Hokies.
No matter what was ahead for the Hokies after the tip, Kitley already knew Sunday would be special for her and the rest of her family.
Tech had designated the Radford matchup as its Autism Awareness Game and before the game honored Kitley's older sister, Raven, who is autistic. A video tribute was also played during halftime.
"She's just the most loyal supporter that we've got," Elizabeth Kitley said of her sister. "... She's a big fan, and it was sweet that she was able to be recognized."
It got even better for Kitley after that.
With her first basket — a short turnaround jumper a little over a minute into the game — Kitley reached 1,000 points for her Hokies career, which reached 66 games on Sunday. That was the first of eight consecutive shot attempts by Kitley to fall. With the help of her hot shooting, Tech led by as many as 16 points before halftime.
"There were a lot of positive emotions [for me] today," Kitley said. "A lot of people were here for me and my sister today, so that was nice. To get the win and be successful was great."
Radford managed to fight its way back into the game with the help of the outside shooting of Bridget Birkhead, who made four 3-pointers in the first half and matched Kitley with 16 points at halftime. The Highlanders also had a 9-2 run late in the first half to cut their deficit back to single digits.
"We played a fairly solid [first] 20 minutes," Radford coach Mike McGuire said. "Obviously a big part of that was what Bridget Birkhead was doing. She shot the ball extremely well for a stretch.
"... For the most part, in the first half, we battled."
The trend continued in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as a layup and two free throws from Kyanna Morgan got Radford to within seven at 40-33. But from that point on, the Hokies dominated.
A 3-pointer from Sheppard and back-to-back layups from Baines started a 21-0 run — including the last 17 points of the third quarter — for Tech, which led 64-35 by the time the run wrapped up with a Baines layup with 8:28 to play in the fourth quarter.
"Basically [we talked about] being locked in," Baines said about Tech's halftime adjustments. "Regardless of the halftime score, we needed to go into the second half playing like it was still 0-0.
"I definitely feel that in the past couple of games, we weren't all there mentally. That's where a lot of our mistakes came from. [Today] definitely showed that when you do what you practice and do what the coaches ask, you're going to have the success you want."
While the Hokies might have been pleased with how the second half winded down, McGuire's feelings were quite the opposite.
The Highlanders (4-5) had shown some improvement recently, winning three of their previous four games, and McGuire was encouraged with how his team played in the first half.
But most of those positive vibes were lost after halftime, when Radford made just four field goals in the last two quarters and were outscored 49-11.
McGuire said that Birkhead's quick offensive start masked the team's problems, which he called "abysmal" otherwise.
"I was very disappointed and very upset with how things transpired in the last 20 minutes," McGuire said. "I'm not happy with it at all.
"When Virginia Tech started to push out its lead in the third quarter, we got too individualized. We tried to do too much too quickly instead of trusting in our actions and trusting that we needed to stay together and find our shots."
The Highlanders have two nonconference games next weekend in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and then after a short Christmas break, Big South Conference play begins. McGuire has a to-do list when it comes to improving before Radford's first conference game on Dec. 29 at UNC Asheville.
"We need to reestablish how we're going to compete," McGuire said. "I like our team and I like our talent, but when things get adverse, we're too inconsistent.