Virginia Tech women roll past Radford

Kayana Traylor and Aisha Sheppard added 15 points apiece for the Hokies.

No matter what was ahead for the Hokies after the tip, Kitley already knew Sunday would be special for her and the rest of her family.

Tech had designated the Radford matchup as its Autism Awareness Game and before the game honored Kitley's older sister, Raven, who is autistic. A video tribute was also played during halftime.

"She's just the most loyal supporter that we've got," Elizabeth Kitley said of her sister. "... She's a big fan, and it was sweet that she was able to be recognized."

It got even better for Kitley after that.

With her first basket — a short turnaround jumper a little over a minute into the game — Kitley reached 1,000 points for her Hokies career, which reached 66 games on Sunday. That was the first of eight consecutive shot attempts by Kitley to fall. With the help of her hot shooting, Tech led by as many as 16 points before halftime.

"There were a lot of positive emotions [for me] today," Kitley said. "A lot of people were here for me and my sister today, so that was nice. To get the win and be successful was great."