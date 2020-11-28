Virginia Tech women’s basketball cruises to a win over Liberty

It was starting forward Asiah Jones that was in foul trouble through the first three quarters. She played three minutes in the first half and picked up her third foul with 7:54 to go in the third.

Jones had some pent up energy when she returned to the floor with less than 90 seconds remaining in the quarter. She scored back-to-back layups to push her team’s lead back over 20 points. Jones beat the Flames down the court in transition for the second layup after blocking a shot.

“She has to adjust how the game is being called," Brooks said. "Her first two fouls were identical. She had moving screens on both of them.

"Once she got back in, she was a little bit tentative and she didn’t do her work early. She is a tremendous athlete. If she would do her work early, no one would go by her, no power forward could move by her. … I think she will learn from that.”

The USC transfer had 10 points and four blocks when she fouled out with 1:20 left in the game. She ended up playing only 13 minutes.

The Hokies were in control right from the start with a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter, giving them a 19-9 lead. They went 4 of 6 in the first quarter from 3-point range to start the game with Cayla King leading the way.