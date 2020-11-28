Virginia Tech women’s basketball cruises to a win over Liberty

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had multiple starters in foul trouble on Saturday against Liberty while last year’s leading scorer Aisha Sheppard had an off shooting night.
Neither bothered the Hokies.
Tech built up a 20-point cushion midway through the second quarter and improved to 2-0 with an 81-66 win. The Hokies got 16 points off the bench — the bench only scored eight points in the season-opener against Richmond — with Wofford grad transfer Da’Ja Green leading the way.
Green had 10 points and six assists in 28 minutes.
“Very important, very important,” Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said of his bench. “I thought they did a tremendous job. … Once we get our rotations down, I think our bench is going to be productive for us and be a big force in our success.”
Sheppard still led the team with 17 points despite her shooting woes. She was 6 of 20 from the field (4 of 16 from 3-point range), but never hesitated when she was open with the ball in her hands. Tech hit three straight 3-pointers, including two from Sheppard, to go up 59-39 with 3:05 to go in the third quarter.
She broke her own school record with 16 3-point attempts in a single game.
“I have a shooter’s mentality of where I know the next one is going to go in,” Sheppard said after the game.
It was starting forward Asiah Jones that was in foul trouble through the first three quarters. She played three minutes in the first half and picked up her third foul with 7:54 to go in the third.
Jones had some pent up energy when she returned to the floor with less than 90 seconds remaining in the quarter. She scored back-to-back layups to push her team’s lead back over 20 points. Jones beat the Flames down the court in transition for the second layup after blocking a shot.
“She has to adjust how the game is being called," Brooks said. "Her first two fouls were identical. She had moving screens on both of them.
"Once she got back in, she was a little bit tentative and she didn’t do her work early. She is a tremendous athlete. If she would do her work early, no one would go by her, no power forward could move by her. … I think she will learn from that.”
The USC transfer had 10 points and four blocks when she fouled out with 1:20 left in the game. She ended up playing only 13 minutes.
The Hokies were in control right from the start with a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter, giving them a 19-9 lead. They went 4 of 6 in the first quarter from 3-point range to start the game with Cayla King leading the way.
King hit four of her five 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game with 15 points.
“It’s kind of funny. I boast that we are going to be an inside-out team this year, but we shot 34 3s, stepped up and made 14 of them," Brooks said. "That’s going to be the way it’s going to be until people realize that we still are a good 3-point shooting team.
"They are going to choose their poison and try to double-team our post players inside, [and] our kids are going to be open on the outside.”
Things tightened up late in the quarter when Jones and starting point guard Georgia Amoore headed to the bench after they each picked up their second foul.
“We got off to a great start, but then foul trouble plagued us and kind of threw off our rotations, and from that point on it was kind of like patchwork trying to put things together,” Brooks said.
Tech pushed its lead back up to 14 points when Elizabeth Kitley knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:56 left in the second quarter. It was only the second 3-pointer of Kitley’s young career. The 2020 ACC freshman of the year was 1 of 5 from 3-point range last season.
Kitley finished the game with a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds) and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
