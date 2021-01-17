Virginia Tech women’s basketball struggles down the stretch in loss to Wake Forest

Things started to fall apart for Tech when forward Asiah Jones was called for a technical foul early in the third quarter. Jones said something to the official after getting called for a shooting foul on Christina Moore under the basket. Wake Forest knocked down three of the four free throw attempts — two for the shooting foul and one of two for the technical — to cut Tech’s lead to 47-43 and got the ball back.

It was part of a 10-0 run for Wake that helped it tie the game.

“You can’t do that especially when the only people in the stands are cardboard cutouts,” Brooks said of Jones technical. “You can hear everything. It’s just not smart and it’s a situation that hurt us. I don’t think we really got our energy back from that point on.”

Wake Forest even survived having to play much of the second half without leading scorer Gina Conti. She scored six of her team’s first 13 points in the third quarter, but picked up her fourth foul during that 10-0 run. She went to the bench with a game-high 17 points at the time and didn’t check back in until there was 4:25 left in the game.