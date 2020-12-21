Virginia Tech women to host FSU on Dec. 31

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is not done playing this month after all.

The ACC announced Monday that the Hokies will host Florida State at noon on Dec. 31.

Neither team had been scheduled to play again until Jan. 3. The ACC decided to have the teams play each other on Dec. 31 since neither squad has COVID-19 issues and both teams recently had a league game postponed.

Tech's game with Virginia last weekend was postponed because UVa has COVID-19 issues. FSU had a game with Louisville last week postponed because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.

Virginia Tech had been scheduled to host FSU on Feb. 7 in what would have been the teams' lone meeting of the season. It will be decided later this season if that game will be canceled or if the teams need to play a second time because they have suffered more postponements. If the Feb. 7 rematch is needed, it will be held at FSU.

