The Virginia Tech women's basketball team fell one win short of a meeting with Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA championship game last season, but those squads will be squaring off in the first week of the upcoming season.

The two schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday that the Hokies will meet the Hawkeyes on Nov. 9 in the inaugural Ally Tipoff at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game will air on an ESPN channel yet to be announced. The game time has also yet to be announced.

The game is sure to generate national buzz.

The Hokies advanced to the Final Four last season for the first time in their history before falling to LSU in the national semifinals.

Iowa beat South Carolina in the Final Four last season before falling to LSU in the title game.

Clark, who is Iowa's star point guard, has become one of the faces of women's basketball. She averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds last season. She won the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the Wade Trophy as the national player of the year and also was named the Associated Press national player of the year.

Virginia Tech has a stellar point guard of its own — Georgia Amoore. So that matchup will get plenty of attention. Amoore rose in prominence during Tech's postseason run, earning most valuable player honors at the ACC tournament and at the NCAA Seattle Regional.

Amoore is one of Tech's three returning starters, along with two-time ACC player of the year and 2023 second-team All-American Elizabeth Kitley and guard Cayla King.

Iowa was ranked third and Virginia Tech ninth in ESPN's "Way-Too-Early Top 25" last month.

The Hawkeyes won 31 games last season. Clark, who made 140 3-pointers last season, is one of three starters set to return from that team. Iowa also returns Big Ten sixth player of the year Hannah Stuelke.

The Hokies last met Iowa in 2011.

Nov. 9 is a Thursday. The start date for games in the upcoming college basketball season is Nov. 6.

Tickets for the game are not yet on sale. But Tech fans will have two reasons to head to Charlotte that week.

The day after the Tech women meet Iowa, the Tech men will be playing South Carolina as part of a Spectrum Center doubleheader. That game was reported in February by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The Tech women's nonleague schedule will also include another marquee event. It was announced in April that Tech will play in the Cayman Islands Classic Nov. 24-25. That eight-team field also includes LSU, UConn, UCLA and Virginia, among others. With it being only a two-day event, the field will presumably be split into two four-team tournaments.