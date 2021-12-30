Virginia Tech women upset No. 15 Duke

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team picked up its first marquee win of the season Thursday night.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 27 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks to help the Hokies knock off No. 15 Duke 77-55 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies improved to 10-3 overall and are now 2-0 in ACC play for just the third time in their history. They were coming off a 92-75 win at Florida State on Dec. 19.

“It just shows that we learned from our nonconferences losses and we’re on the right track,” Kitley said. “We started off ACC [play] really strong and we’re going to continue that.”

Tech has won three straight games, all in lopsided fashion, since suffering back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Liberty.

“We learned that we need to be locked in for 40 minutes,” Kitley said. “We learned that knowing the scout will really help us — and taking pride on defense. We can’t do it all on offense.”

Point guard Georgia Amoore had 20 points and six assists Thursday. She had four of Tech’s nine 3-pointers.

“We have the inside game. We have the outside game,” Amoore said. “[Against] Florida State and Duke, it worked at the same time. … So it’s really difficult for the defense to adjust.”

Duke (9-2, 0-1) lost for the second time in its last three games. The other loss was to No. 1 South Carolina.

The Blue Devils played Thursday without freshman standout Shayeann Day-Wilson (team-high 12.9 ppg) and two little-used backups because of COVID-19 protocols.

“What I will never do is make an excuse. We had enough talent here to win the game and we were outplayed,” said Duke coach Kara Lawson, a Virginia native who shined as a player at Tennessee and in the WNBA and the Olympics.

“They did a great job on both ends tonight and we weren’t up to the task and didn’t play to the level of energy that they did.”

Virginia Tech, which led for the final three quarters, beat Duke for the third time in the past four meetings.

Tech won for only the fifth time in the 32-game history of the series; it was Tech’s most lopsided victory in the series. The Blue Devils were held to their lowest point total in the history of the series.

Duke shot just 30.4% from the field, including 16.7% (3 of 18) from 3-point range.

“Missed some layups. Missed some open 3s,” Lawson said.

The Hokies were 20 of 20 from the free-throw line.

“Two things are good about it. We got to the free-throw line, because we’ve struggled with that, and we made them, because we’ve struggled with that,” Kitley said with a laugh.

Up 12-11, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run to build a 19-11 lead late in the first quarter. Kitley had the first four points of the run.

Leading 23-15, Virginia Tech went on an 11-0 run to build a 34-15 cushion with 3:27 to go in the second quarter. Amoore had eight points in the run.

The Hokies led 39-21 at halftime. Kitley had 17 points in the first half.

Duke shot just 28.6% from the field in the first half. The Blue Devils were 0 of 8 from 3-point range in that half, while Tech was 5 of 10.

Duke’s second-leading scorer this season, Texas transfer Celeste Taylor, played only three minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.

Up 41-28, Tech went on an 18-0 run to build a 59-28 cushion with 2:20 to go in the third quarter. Amoore had nine points in the run.

Kayana Traylor scored 13 points for the Hokies,

Louisville transfer Elizabeth Balogun had 22 points for Duke.

But Taylor was just 2 of 12 from the field and was held to seven points — five points below her average. Duke teammate Lexi Gordon, who entered the game averaging 10.4 points, was 0 of 9 from the field and did not score a point.

Virginia Tech played without starting forward Azana Baines (5.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg). Tech coach Kenny Brooks refused to say if Baines was in COVID-19 protocols but said Baines will be back in a few games.

