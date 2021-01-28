Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 N.C. State in OT

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team pulled off the biggest win in its history Thursday.

The Hokies knocked off second-ranked and previously unbeaten North Carolina State 81-71 in overtime at Cassell Coliseum.

It was the first time Tech (8-7, 3-7 ACC) had ever beaten a team ranked in the top four of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Tech had fallen to 0-44 in that category after losing 89-87 at N.C. State on Sunday.

The jubilant Hokies hugged each other at game's end.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks then hugged senior guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 28 points and four 3-pointers in the win.

Tech had lost seven of its previous eight games. Six of those losses had been by six points or fewer.

Tech beat State (11-1, 6-1) for only the second time in its history, improving to 2-22 in the series. State had defeated Tech seven straight times since the Hokies beat the Wolfpack in the 2015 ACC tournament.

As was the case in last weekend