Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 N.C. State in OT

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team pulled off the biggest win in its history Thursday.
The Hokies knocked off second-ranked and previously unbeaten North Carolina State 81-71 in overtime at Cassell Coliseum.
It was the first time Tech (8-7, 3-7 ACC) had ever beaten a team ranked in the top four of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Tech had fallen to 0-44 in that category after losing 89-87 at N.C. State on Sunday.
The jubilant Hokies hugged each other at game's end.
Hokies coach Kenny Brooks then hugged senior guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 28 points and four 3-pointers in the win.
Tech had lost seven of its previous eight games. Six of those losses had been by six points or fewer.
Tech beat State (11-1, 6-1) for only the second time in its history, improving to 2-22 in the series. State had defeated Tech seven straight times since the Hokies beat the Wolfpack in the 2015 ACC tournament.
As was the case in last weekend
s win over the Hokies, State played without third-team All-American center Elissa Cunane because of COVID-19 protocols. She averages a team-high 16.2 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds.
Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 17 points and 11 rebounds Thursday.
State's Camille Hobby drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the end of regulation to tie the game at 57 and force overtime.
But Tech scored the first basket of overtime and led the rest of the way. Sheppard drained a 3-pointer to give the Hokies the lead for good at 60-57 with 4:41 left in OT.
After Kayla Jones made one of two free throws, Kitley scored to extend the lead to 62-58.
Jakia Brown-Turner made a layup to cut the deficit to 62-60 with 3:32 left in OT, but the Hokies went on a 7-0 run to build a 69-60 cushion with 1:22 to go. Sheppard capped the run with a 3-pointer.
The Hokies won despite shooting 38.8% from the field.
State led 50-46 with 7:37 left in the fourth quarter, but Kitley and Sheppard made back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 50 with 6:02 left in regulation.
Hobby made back-to-back baskets to give State a 54-50 lead with 3:09 left in the fourth.
But Kitley scored and Sheppard sank a 3-pointer to give Tech a 55-54 lead with 55 seconds left in regulation.
Kitley made two free throws with 22.3 seconds left to extend the lead to 57-54, setting the stage for Hobby's buzzer-beating 3-pointer.