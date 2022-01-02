Virginia Tech women win at Wake for historic 3-0 ACC start

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the first time in Virginia Tech women's basketball history, the Hokies are 3-0 in the ACC.

The Hokies continued their strong start to league play with a 66-53 win over Wake Forest on Sunday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tech (11-3, 3-0) has won four straight games, all by double digits, since suffering back-to-back losses to then-No. 11 Tennessee and Liberty.

Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard said the 59-40 loss at Liberty was the "turning point" for the Hokies.

"We figured out our identity after we lost that game," said Sheppard, who had 15 points Sunday. "We have figured out how to win games."

And what is that identity?

"We have taken more pride on defense, made that a big emphasis," said center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks.

The Demon Deacons (10-3, 1-2), who won their lone meeting with Tech last season, shot just 33.3% from the field Sunday.

"A lot of teams think that we're not physical. And I think that we showed that we can be today," Sheppard said. "We held our own in all positions, especially being that people had to step up because we had someone out."

Tech starting forward Azana Baines missed her second straight game. Coach Kenny Brooks has declined to say if Baines is in COVID-19 protocols.

This is the first time Tech has started off 3-0 in league play since Bonnie Henrickson's Hokies won their first six Big East games in the 2001-02 season. Tech moved to the ACC in the summer of 2004.

This is also the first time Tech has ever won three straight ACC games by double digits.

Tech's 3-0 ACC start began with a 92-75 win at Florida State. Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak in that series.

Virginia Tech squashed No. 15 Duke 77-55 last week for its most lopsided win ever against a ranked foe.

"We take pride in our defense," Brooks said. "Your defense doesn't have to be known to be good by pressing and stealing the ball. We force you into areas that we want you to go into and then we contest your shot.

"The kids are smart. … They understand the scout. And that's our version of having a really good defense."

Brooks had said after the back-to-back losses that the Hokies had "lost our way."

But the Hokies have regained their focus.

"Exams were over … [eight] days after that [Liberty loss], and then they became mine again. They locked in," Brooks said. "We've been tremendous these last four games with understanding the scout.

"We're not the most athletic team, we're not the tallest team, but we're definitely one of the smarter teams, I think, in the league."

Wake guard Jewel Spear had 15 points, six below her season average. She was 6 of 15 from the field.

"[It was a matter of ] making sure she feels people around her all the time," Kitley said.

Kitley was just 1 of 12 from the field in the loss to Tennessee and was 3 of 7 from the field against Liberty's double teams. But she has responded with four straight double-doubles.

"Tennessee, I just missed, honestly. But then Liberty, I let them take me out of my game and my rhythm," Kitley said. "Since then, … I've just been trying to play how I want to play more."

"We've also done a better job of getting Liz the ball," Sheppard said. "We're not going to win any games without her scoring, so we had to figure out how to get her the ball. I know we've returned all five starters from last year, but we still have some new pieces and we were still trying to figure out how to play with everybody."

Purdue transfer Kayana Traylor had just one basket in the Tennessee and Liberty losses combined but has scored in double figures the past four games. The guard had 15 points Sunday.

"K.T.'s starting to be K.T.," Sheppard said. "She just had to figure out her spots and … the system."

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore had 14 points and three assists.

After going 20 of 20 from the free-throw line against Duke — the most free throws without a miss in Tech history — the Hokies were again effective from the line Sunday. Tech made 15 of its 18 free-throw attempts.

The Hokies jumped to a 12-0 lead with 5:03 left in the first quarter. They led the rest of the way.

"They came out ready to play from the beginning of the game and we were batting from behind early," said Wake coach Jen Hoover, a William Byrd graduate.

Tech led 35-26 at halftime. The Hokies were 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.