Virginia Tech women's basketball adding transfer

Women's basketball player Rochelle Norris tweeted Tuesday night that she is transferring from West Virginia to Virginia Tech.

She plans to transfer over the summer, her father said in a phone interview.

The 6-foot-5 center played for WVU as a third-year sophomore this season before entering the transfer portal. She averaged 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 13.6 minutes in 13 games this season. She started twice. She blocked 11 shots.

She scored a season-high nine points against both JMU and Texas Tech this season. She last played for WVU on Jan. 20, seeing eight minutes of action against Kansas State.

Norris, who is from the Fredericksburg area, averaged 3.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 15.4 minutes as a WVU redshirt freshman last season. She played in 26 games and started nine. She shot a team-high 55.6% from the field.

She did not play for WVU as a freshman in the 2018-19 season; she received a medical redshirt after suffering a knee injury before the season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.