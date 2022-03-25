Virginia Tech women's basketball aims to 'continue the winning ways'

The Virginia Tech women's basketball season did not last as long as coach Kenny Brooks had hoped.

So Brooks hopes his Hokies will be able make a longer NCAA Tournament run next year.

"You're disappointed because you wanted to be still playing. … We thought we had the team to do that," Brooks said Friday in a phone interview. "But you still can't overlook the fact that we had a tremendous year.

"Very, very excited … about the future. … We'll be able to continue the winning ways next year. … We can even improve upon this year and be even better next year."

The Hokies went 23-10, advancing to the NCAAs for the second straight year. They tied for third place in the ACC with a 13-5 league mark; it was their most ACC wins ever and their highest finish ever in the ACC standings. They advanced to the ACC semifinals for the first time. The Hokies were ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Tech reaped a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament but lost to No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast 84-81 in a first-round game last week at the University of Maryland.

Brooks wants the Hokies to earn an even better seed next year so they can begin their NCAA run in Blacksburg. In the women's tournament, the top four seeds in each of the four brackets get to host a first-round doubleheader and a second-round game.

"We felt like a [No. 4 seed] was within our grasp this year," Brooks said. "If you can get to the point where you're a 4 seed and you're hosting the first two rounds, it gives you a great opportunity to be still playing at this time of year.

"We have a group that can do that. They're battle-tested."

The Hokies will return three starters — ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley (18.1 ppg, 9.8 rpg), point guard Georgia Amoore (11.2 ppg, 4.4 assists per game) and guard Cayla King (7.0 rpg).

But another starter, junior forward/guard Azana Baines, won't be returning. Brooks said Baines has entered the transfer portal.

Baines, who transferred from Duke in 2020, averaged 5.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 20.4 minutes this season. She started 20 games, including the final 14 games.

"Her words to me [were] that she wanted to find a different situation, one where maybe she could have a different role and be in a more dominant position to showcase her talents," Brooks said.

Baines is one of two Hokies who have entered the portal, along with center Rochelle Norris. Norris, who transferred from West Virginia last year, never played for the Hokies because of a torn ACL.

In addition to Baines, Tech must replace starting guard Aisha Sheppard. Sheppard, who averaged 13.3 points as a graduate student, scored a school-record 1,883 points and sank an ACC-record 402 3-pointers in her five seasons playing for Tech.

"She went through some ups and some downs but really epitomized what it means to be a Hokie on and off the court," Brooks said.

Backup guard/forward Emily Lytle, who averaged 3.9 points as a graduate transfer, also must be replaced.

Brooks will be looking to the transfer portal this spring to find reinforcements.

"We need some help in the frontcourt … so that Liz doesn't have to take so much pounding," Brooks said. "And then we're going to look for another guard. And then maybe a stretch [forward], someone who can … shoot the basketball to really help stretch the floor, so it helps Liz and complements her style of play so she can't get double-teamed as much."

Tech has five scholarships available, but Brooks intends to pass out only two or three of them.

Expectations will be high for Tech next year because Kitley will be back for her senior season. Brooks hopes the third-team All-American center can improve her game even more in the offseason.

"Offensively, we're going to do some more things with her — perimeter-oriented," Brooks said.

Kitley (sprained shoulder) and King (sprained ankle) missed the team's ACC semifinal loss to North Carolina State because of injuries. Both played in the loss to Florida Gulf Coast. But while Kiley scored a school-record 42 points in that defeat, King played only 14 minutes.

"King was just not able to play to her capability … in the Florida Gulf Coast game," Brooks said. "We desperately needed her because she's our best perimeter defender. Not having her for the entirety of that game really, really hurt our chances."

Florida Gulf Coast, which entered the NCAAs with a 29-2 mark, was no ordinary No. 12 seed. The Eagles were ranked No. 20 in the USA Today coaches poll (three spots ahead of Tech) and No. 23 in the AP poll.

"That was a tough draw," Brooks said. "A team that was ranked ahead of us in one poll and had only lost two games, … you can't tell me that they're a 12 seed."

Five of the eight players who saw action against Florida Gulf Coast will be back, including guard Kayana Traylor (10.4 ppg), who could be a contender to replace Sheppard in the starting lineup, and D'asia Gregg, who will be returning for her extra year of eligibility.

Reserves Taylor Geiman and Shamarla King will also be back.

Tech signed three recruits last fall, including Charlise Dunn, a guard from Australia who has been attending Tech since January. She has practiced with the team but won't make her game debut until the fall.

"This was very beneficial for her, coming over early," Brooks said. "She's a really good shooter."

Carleigh Wenzel is rated the No. 44 high school senior in the nation by ESPN and the No. 11 guard.

"She shoots the ball extremely well," Brooks said. "She'll be able to contribute right away."

Guard Maddie Vejsicky will also be coming aboard.

"She's a sleeper," Brooks said. "She's got to get a little bit stronger but I think she fits our system extremely well."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.